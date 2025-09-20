MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 20 September 2025

Bengal gave Rs 8 trillion to exchequer: Amit Mitra counters Centre’s tax devolution claims

Speaking at the annual general meeting of Merchants Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Mitra said Bengal has been trying to attract both large and small industries

Our Special Correspondent Published 20.09.25, 10:24 AM
Amit Mitra, principal chief adviser to Bengal chief minister and the finance department, in Calcutta on Friday

Amit Mitra, principal chief adviser to Bengal chief minister and the finance department, in Calcutta on Friday The Telegraph

Bengal has contributed over 8 lakh crore (trillion) to the national exchequer by way of direct and indirect taxes over the last eight years, Amit Mitra, the principal chief adviser to chief minister Mamata Banerjee, said on Friday.

The staggering figure fished out by Mitra was in response to the claim made by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday that Bengal has received its due from the central tax kitty by way of devolution of taxes, central schemes and centrally sponsored schemes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of 1.07 lakh crore tax devolution budgeted for FY26, 47,526 crore has been released as on September, she said. Countering this, Mitra said that it is the ‘constitutional right’ of Bengal to receive the fund and spelt out the tax collected by the Centre from the recent past. He also reiterated the complaint that the Modi government has not released 1.93 lakh crore due to it.

Steel investment

Speaking at the annual general meeting of Merchants Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Mitra said Bengal has been trying to attract both large and small industries.

At the event, MCCI president Amit Saraogi said members of the chamber have committed 49,261 crore investment in Bengal, majority of which is from the steel sector.

Mitra added the state has recently allocated close to 4,000 acres to five steel units, entailing 26,790 crore investment.

RELATED TOPICS

Amit Mitra Nirmala Sitharaman
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Trump signs order raising H1-B visa fee to $100,000, impacting Indian professionals

The move is aimed at protecting American workers while ensuring that companies have a pathway to hire 'truly extraordinary people' and bring them to the United States
IAS officer Kannan Gopinathan
Quote left Quote right

6,000 fraudulent deletion attempts looks clearly like organized racket. Do not trivialise this

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT