Apple India profit rises 16% to Rs 3,196 crore in FY25; revenue up 18%

Apple India, the local arm of the iPhone maker, recorded a 16 per cent rise in profit to Rs 3,196 crore for the financial year ending March 2025, according to the company’s regulatory filing accessed by market intelligence firm Tofler.

In the previous financial year, the company had reported a profit of Rs 2,745.71 crore.

Apple India’s total revenue grew 18 per cent to Rs 79,378 crore in FY25, up from Rs 67,121.61 crore in FY24.

"Apple India Private Limited... reported its revenues for the financial year 2024-25 as Rs 79,378 crore, a 18 per cent jump since the last financial year.The company's total expenses for the fiscal were reported as Rs 75,191 crore," Tofler said.

Revenue from operations rose 18.48 per cent to Rs 79,060.51 crore in FY25, compared with Rs 66,727.73 crore in the preceding year.

The company’s expenses also climbed about 18 per cent to Rs 64,010.91 crore during the year, up from Rs 54,147.04 crore in FY24.

Employee benefit costs saw a year-on-year increase of 19.5 per cent, reaching Rs 3,107.35 crore compared with Rs 2,599.70 crore reported earlier.