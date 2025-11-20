Apple launches Theft and Loss AppleCare+ plan in India covering two incidents

Apple, which is now selling more iPhones in India than ever before, has expanded its AppleCare+ coverage options to offer customers additional peace of mind with its ‘Theft and Loss for iPhone’ plan now covering up to two incidents of theft or loss every year.

In practice, this means Apple will replace your iPhone if it is lost or stolen, a significant addition in a market where many users traditionally rely on third-party insurance for such protection.

Other benefits of AppleCare+ include battery replacement service, round-the-clock priority support and unlimited repairs for accidental damage using genuine Apple parts.

Until now, Indian consumers were limited to the standard AppleCare+ subscription.

Customers can view subscription options and purchase coverage for eligible devices directly from the Settings app on their iPhone, iPad or Mac, including the ‘Theft and Loss for iPhone’ plan, which starts at ₹799 monthly.

During a call with analysts, CEO Tim Cook noted that the company had achieved “September quarter revenue records in dozens of markets, including the US, Canada, Latin America, Western Europe, West Asia, Japan, Korea and South Asia. We also set a September quarter revenue record in emerging markets and an all-time revenue record in India.”

Apple expects the holiday season to deliver its best-ever quarter for sales, driven by strong demand for the latest iPhone 17 models.