MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 20 November 2025

Apple launches Theft and Loss AppleCare+ plan in India covering two incidents

Apple broadens its service portfolio as Indian users gain access to protection for lost or stolen iPhones along with battery replacements, priority support and unlimited accidental damage repairs

Mathures Paul Published 20.11.25, 08:12 AM
Representational picture

Representational picture

Apple, which is now selling more iPhones in India than ever before, has expanded its AppleCare+ coverage options to offer customers additional peace of mind with its ‘Theft and Loss for iPhone’ plan now covering up to two incidents of theft or loss every year.

In practice, this means Apple will replace your iPhone if it is lost or stolen, a significant addition in a market where many users traditionally rely on third-party insurance for such protection.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other benefits of AppleCare+ include battery replacement service, round-the-clock priority support and unlimited repairs for accidental damage using genuine Apple parts.

Until now, Indian consumers were limited to the standard AppleCare+ subscription.

Customers can view subscription options and purchase coverage for eligible devices directly from the Settings app on their iPhone, iPad or Mac, including the ‘Theft and Loss for iPhone’ plan, which starts at 799 monthly.

During a call with analysts, CEO Tim Cook noted that the company had achieved “September quarter revenue records in dozens of markets, including the US, Canada, Latin America, Western Europe, West Asia, Japan, Korea and South Asia. We also set a September quarter revenue record in emerging markets and an all-time revenue record in India.”

Apple expects the holiday season to deliver its best-ever quarter for sales, driven by strong demand for the latest iPhone 17 models.

RELATED TOPICS

Apple Theft
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Constant threat, no security: Akhlaque’s kin shocked as UP govt seeks to drop lynching charges

Fifty-two-year-old Akhlaque and his son Danish were dragged out of their home by a mob at Bisada village in Dadri on September 28, 2015, on the suspicion of storing beef in their refrigerator and beaten with lathis, iron rods and bricks
Supreme Court Of India
Quote left Quote right

We appeal to all women, in particular Hindu, to make a Will bequeathing their property

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT