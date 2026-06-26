Amazon’s prime bet on India with USD 48 billion push for AI cloud and logistics

Amazon will invest an additional $13 billion in India by 2030 to expand its artificial intelligence and cloud infrastructure footprint, taking its total committed investment in the country to $48 billion over the next five years.

The announcement came after Amazon chief executive officer Andy Jassy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. The fresh commitment follows Amazon’s announcement earlier of $35 billion in new investments in India.

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“We’ve been serving customers, sellers, developers, start-ups and enterprises in India for more than a decade and are just getting started,” Jassy said in a post on X.

He added that Amazon plans to invest $48 billion over the next five years, including more than $21 billion in AI and cloud infrastructure. The company expects the investments to support 3.8 million jobs by 2030, enable $80 billion in e-commerce exports and extend AI benefits to 15 million small businesses and 4 million government school students.

Modi welcomed the announcement, saying the investment would create new opportunities for India’s youth and reflect growing global interest in investing in the country.

Amazon said the latest commitment would take its planned investment in AI and cloud infrastructure to more than $21 billion between 2026 and 2030, making it one of the largest global investors in the segment in India.

The investment will be used to expand the capacity of Amazon Web Services (AWS) data centres in Mumbai and Hyderabad. The additional infrastructure will provide start-ups, enterprises and government organisations access to AI chips, managed AI services, cloud technologies and software development tools.

Several Indian organisations already use AWS for AI and cloud workloads, including the National Health Authority, Government e-Marketplace, Apollo Tyres, Delhivery, Physics Wallah, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank.

With the latest commitment, Amazon’s cumulative investments in India between 2010 and 2030 are expected to exceed $88 billion.

Beyond cloud and AI, the company said it would continue investing in the logistics network supporting its e-commerce and quick-commerce businesses. Amazon plans to open more than 20 new fulfilment centres and over 100 last-mile delivery stations this year, with a focus on improving delivery speeds in tier-III and tier-IV cities.

The company is also accelerating the expansion of its quick-commerce service, targeting more than 300 cities as competition intensifies in the fast-growing segment.