Air India to operate new Boeing 787-9 with limited seats pending FAA approval

Air India will operate its new Boeing 787-9 aircraft with certain limitations as the Tata Group-owned carrier is awaiting approvals from the US aviation regulator FAA for the sliding privacy doors in the business class suites and for 18 economy class seats, sources said.

The aircraft, which is also the first custom-made Dreamliner to join the Air India fleet after its takeover by the Tata Group in January 2022, is scheduled to enter commercial operations on the Mumbai–Frankfurt route from February 1.

The aircraft has a total seating capacity of 296, comprising 30 business class, 28 premium economy and 238 economy class seats. However, 18 economy class seats will not be available for use until approval is granted by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the sources told PTI.

In a statement to PTI, an airline spokesperson confirmed that the new B787-9 will commence commercial operations on February 1 with certain restrictions.

"The sliding privacy doors in our business class suites will remain securely fixed in the open position and unavailable for passenger use, as this specific seat feature awaits regulatory approval. We expect to receive the necessary approval in the near future. All other seat features are available for passenger use," the spokesperson said.

Separately, 18 specific economy class seats have been blocked from sale and are also physically blocked from use.

"The seat product itself (RECARO 3710) is fully certified and in regular operation on many airlines worldwide; however, there is a regulatory interpretation affecting the 18 specific seats that we are working with the manufacturer and regulator to resolve.

"The 18 specific seats will only be offered for sale once full certification is received," the spokesperson said.

When contacted via email, an FAA spokesperson told PTI, "We don't comment on ongoing certification work".

There was no comment from Boeing on the matter.

Looking ahead, five more wide-body aircraft — three Boeing 787-9s and two A350-1000s — are expected to join the Air India fleet in 2026. The airline currently operates 188 aircraft, while its legacy Boeing 787s are undergoing a phased retrofit.

According to the airline spokesperson, the product limitations linked to pending certification apply only to the new B787-9 aircraft and not to the retrofitted B787-8 planes.

These are two different variants, and their interior fitout undergoes a separate certification process. The certifications for seats and features on the B787-8 are complete and have been approved by relevant regulators and will be available for customer use, the spokesperson added.

Sources also noted that some global airlines are awaiting similar regulatory approvals for business class seats, including Lufthansa, which is seeking certification for certain business class seats on its new Boeing 787-9 aircraft.

Currently, Air India operates 33 Boeing 787 aircraft — 26 legacy Boeing 787-8s and seven Boeing 787-9s, including six acquired from Vistara and the newly inducted aircraft.

In 2025, Boeing delivered 14 Boeing 787 aircraft to various airlines, including 12 Boeing 787-9s.