Wednesday, 03 December 2025

Nationwide check-in snag delays flights; Air India blames third-party system disruption

Glitch fixed within 45 minutes but airline warns some services may face lingering delays

PTI Published 03.12.25, 01:38 AM
Check-in systems of Air India and other airlines faced glitches due to a third party system disruption at various airports, resulting in flight delays on Tuesday evening.

The problem persisted for at least 45 minutes before getting addressed, one of the sources said.

"A third-party system disruption has been affecting check-in systems at various airports, resulting in delays across multiple airlines, including Air India," Air India said in a post on X at 9.49 pm.

It also said that airport teams are working diligently to ensure a smooth check-in experience for all passengers and while the system is progressively getting restored, some flights may continue to experience delays.

"The third party system has been fully restored, and check-in at all airports is functioning normally. All our flights are operating as per schedule," the airline said in another post at 10.49 pm.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

