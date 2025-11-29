A320 glitch: DGCA says no cancellations, software upgrades completed for majority of aircraft

India’s airlines are undertaking a large-scale software and hardware upgrade across the A320 family fleet after Airbus warned that intense solar radiation could corrupt data critical to flight-control systems.

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), 338 A320 family aircraft operated by Indian carriers require the upgrade, and modifications have already been completed on 189 aircraft as of 10 am on 29 November.

Despite the scope of the work, no flights have been cancelled, though delays of 60–90 minutes have been reported as aircraft undergo mandatory checks and resets, sources told PTI.

Airbus warning triggers global directives

On Friday, Airbus said that “intense solar radiation may corrupt data critical to the functioning of flight controls” and that a significant number of A320 family aircraft worldwide may be impacted.

The company said it has issued an Alert Operators Transmission and is working with regulators to ensure “the available software and/or hardware protection” is implemented swiftly “to ensure the fleet is safe to fly.”

A recent in-flight incident involving an A320 led the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) to issue an Emergency Airworthiness Directive, requiring operators to install a serviceable Elevator Aileron Computer (ELAC) before the next flight. EASA noted that an aircraft had experienced “an uncommanded and limited pitch down event,” and preliminary analysis indicated a faulty ELAC.

If unaddressed, the malfunction “could lead in the worst-case scenario to an uncommanded elevator movement that may result in exceeding the aircraft’s structural capability.”

Airbus added: “We apologise for the inconvenience caused and will work closely with operators, while keeping safety as our number one and overriding priority.”

DGCA orders immediate upgrades

Following the Airbus alert and EASA’s directive, the DGCA issued its own Airworthiness Directive on Saturday instructing Indian operators to immediately carry out the required upgrades. The software upgrades on all the affected planes are to be completed by 5:29 am on 30 November.

The upgrades are being undertaken at airline bases in Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Kolkata.

A320 fleet types affected include A320 ceos and neos, A321 ceos and neos.

A total of 200 IndiGo planes have been affected, and software upgrades have been completed for 143 of them, while in the case of Air India, 113 aircraft have been impacted and upgrades have been done for 42 of them, the DGCA data showed.

In the case of Air India Express, 25 planes have been impacted, and the software upgrades have been completed for 4 of the aircraft, as per the data till 10 am.

Airlines issue passenger advisories

In a post on X at 10.13 am, Air India said that following EASA and Airbus directives for a mandatory software and hardware realignment on A320 family aircraft, our engineers have been working round-the-clock to complete the task at the earliest.

"At Air India, safety is top priority. Following EASA and Airbus directives for a mandatory software and hardware realignment on A320 family aircraft worldwide, our engineers have been working round-the-clock to complete the task at the earliest. We have already completed the reset on over 40% of our aircraft that are impacted by this, and are confident of covering the entire fleet within the timeline prescribed by EASA," Air India wrote on X.

"Air India can confirm that there have been no cancellations due to this task and there isn't any major impact on schedule integrity across our network. However, some of our flights may be slightly delayed or rescheduled. Our colleagues on ground are there to assist the passengers," it added.

Earlier the airline said, "We are aware of a directive from Airbus related to its A320 family aircraft currently in-service across airline operators. This will result in a software/hardware realignment on a part of our fleet, leading to longer turnaround time and delays to our scheduled operations. Air India regrets any inconvenience this may cause to passengers till the reset is carried out across the fleet."

IndiGo said on X: "Airbus has issued a technical advisory for the global A320 fleet. We are proactively completing the mandated updates on our aircraft with full diligence and care, in line with all safety protocols. While we work through these precautionary updates, some flights may see some slight schedule changes. Our teams are here 24×7 to support you with rebooking, updates, and information. Please check your latest flight status on our app/website before heading to the airport. Thank you for your patience and trust on us."

Air India Express said: "We have initiated immediate precautionary action in response to an alert requiring a software fix on the Airbus A320 fleet. While a majority of our aircraft are not impacted, the guidance applies to operators worldwide and may result in adjustments to flight operations, including potential delays or cancellations."