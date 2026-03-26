Air India flight to London returns to Delhi after suspected technical issue

An Air India flight to London returned to Delhi on Thursday after a suspected technical issue, the second such problem reported this month with the same aircraft.

Flight AI111, operated by an Airbus A350-900, had taken off from Delhi around 6 am for Heathrow. It stayed in the air for several hours before turning back and landed safely in the national capital at about 12.30 pm.

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The aircraft, registered as VT-JRF, had earlier faced a technical issue on March 15, when a New York–Delhi flight was diverted to Shannon in Ireland.

An Air India spokesperson said its flight AI111, operating from Delhi to London on Thursday, made a precautionary air-return to the national capital following a suspected technical issue.

"The aircraft landed safely and consistent with Air India's high safety standards, it is currently subject to extensive technical evaluations, which will require additional time to complete," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Sources said unusual noises were heard during the flight, prompting the diversion. The aircraft was in Saudi Arabian airspace when the decision was taken to return.

Flight tracking data shows the aircraft had been airborne for about four hours before turning back, with total flying time nearing seven hours.

The airline said it regretted the inconvenience caused and was making efforts to help passengers continue their journey to London at the earliest. The number of passengers onboard was not immediately known.

Air India started operating A350-900 aircraft from January 2024.