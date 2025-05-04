Air India flight from Delhi to Tel Aviv diverted to Abu Dhabi due to missile attack near airport

An Air India flight from the national capital to Tel Aviv was diverted to Abu Dhabi on Sunday as there was a missile attack near the airport in the Israeli city, according to sources.

The attack happened less than an hour before the Air India flight AI139, operated with a Boeing 787 aircraft, was to land at Tel Aviv, the sources said.

They said the flight will be coming back to Delhi.

As per information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com, the flight was in the Jordanian airspace when it was decided to divert the flight to Abu Dhabi.

Air India's flight from Tel Aviv to Delhi has been cancelled for Sunday.

A statement from Air India was awaited.

Air traffic to the Tel Aviv airport was briefly suspended after a missile launched from Yemen landed near the Tel Aviv airport.

