IndiGo says check flight status, Air India posts helpline numbers as Pakistan closes airspace

IndiGo’s international operations were disrupted, the airline said on Friday, a day after Air India announced helpline numbers for flights affected because of Pakistan abruptly closing its airspace for Indian airlines.

IndiGo acknowledged that several of its overseas flights have been affected and urged passengers to check for updates.

“We’re closely monitoring the situation following the sudden airspace closure by Pakistan. Some of our international flights remain impacted. Please check your flight status and rebooking options,” IndiGo, India’s largest airline, posted on X on Friday.

The airline followed up with a detailed statement aimed at passengers facing delays or cancellations.

“Due to airspace closure by Pakistan, a few of our international flights continue to be impacted. Our teams are working diligently to assess the situation and assist impacted customers with the best possible alternatives. This sudden announcement is beyond our control and we sincerely regret the disruption it may have caused to your travel plans. If your flight is impacted, we encourage you to visit our website to explore flexible rebooking options or claim a refund as per your preference. We remain committed to keeping you informed and supporting you through this evolving situation. Thank you for your continued patience and understanding.”

The announcement from Pakistan came amid heightened tensions with India following the Pahalgam terror attack. With no prior indication, the restriction left airlines scrambling to manage schedules and offer alternate arrangements.

While IndiGo has not specified which routes are most affected, the sudden change is expected to impact flight durations and connectivity, particularly for flights that would typically pass through Pakistani airspace en route to the Middle East or Europe.

Air India, in a separate statement on Thursday, said that it too expected disruptions.

“Due to the announced restriction of Pakistan airspace for all Indian airlines, it is expected that some Air India flights to or from North America, the UK, Europe, and the Middle East will take an alternative extended route,” the airline posted on X.

“To check if your flight is affected by this disruption, please call our Contact Centre on 011 69329333, 011 69329999 or visit our website http://airindia.com,” it added.