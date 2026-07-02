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regular-article-logo Thursday, 02 July 2026

Air India cuts fuel surcharges for North America, Europe flights as oil prices ease

The airline announces fuel surcharges on April 7 amid a surge in oil and jet fuel prices due to the West Asia conflict. The higher costs and airspace curbs had pushed up operational expenses for the airline

PTI Published 02.07.26, 08:46 PM
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Air India has cut fuel surcharges for flights to North America, Australia, Europe, and the UK as oil prices eased in recent weeks, according to sources.

The airline announced fuel surcharges on April 7 amid a surge in oil and jet fuel prices due to the West Asia conflict. The higher costs and airspace curbs had pushed up operational expenses for the airline.

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Fuel surcharge for North America and Australia flights have been cut to USD 200 from USD 280 per ticket and that for Europe and the UK services have been reduced to USD 125 from USD 205, the sources said on Thursday.

The revised fuel surcharges are effective from July 1, the sources said.

There was no comment from Air India.

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Fuel surcharges for other international flights and domestic services of the airline remain unchanged. Fuel surcharges for North America, Australia, Europe, and the UK flights had come into force from April 10.

On April 7, the Air India Group announced fuel surcharges ranging from USD 24 to USD 280 for international flights except certain routes, and Rs 299 to Rs 899 for domestic flights.

The group comprises Air India and Air India Express.

Following the government's decision to cap domestic Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) price hike at 25 per cent, Air India group has adopted this calibrated approach, transitioning from a flat domestic surcharge to a distance-based grid, it had said in a statement on April 7.

Citing latest International Air Transport Association (IATA) data, the airline had said the global average jet fuel price rose to USD 195.19 per barrel for the week ending March 27, up from USD 99.40 at the end of February, recording a surge of close to 100 per cent.

ATF accounts for almost 40-45 per cent of an airline's total cost.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

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