Afghanistan, India to reinforce trade links; visa issues resolved, attache coming soon

Afghan Commerce and Industry Minister Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi on Monday said that a commercial attache from Afghanistan is expected to reach India within a month, as Kabul looks to expand bilateral trade to “much more” than USD 1 billion.

Speaking to reporters at the Afghan Embassy in New Delhi, Azizi noted that both countries have strong intent and significant potential for private-sector collaboration. He added that his discussions during the visit covered a range of issues, including visas for business and medical purposes, trade transit through air and land corridors, and the role of the Chabahar port.

Azizi said Kabul is also exploring the possibility of opening additional trade routes with India, potentially via Iran, Pakistan or any other viable country.

He acknowledged that the Attari-Wagah border, once a crucial trade point, remains closed due to regional challenges but stressed that Afghanistan remains committed to increasing trade with India.

On visas, the minister said the “issue has been resolved”. He explained that Afghan businesspersons who previously could not travel for trade can now apply for visas at the Indian Embassy in Kabul, while medical visas will “also resume”, enabling Afghans to seek treatment in India once again — a preferred destination until the 2021 Taliban takeover.

The minister’s team also announced that Afghanistan is seeking private-sector partnerships, including the possibility of a leading Indian hospital group establishing a unit in the country staffed by professionals from both nations. Azizi did not offer further details on this proposal.

Highlighting Afghanistan’s efforts to improve the trade environment, Azizi said the country aims to reduce “non-tariff fees to the lowest possible”, adding, “We plan to make it zero.” He also confirmed that the “joint chamber of commerce will be reinforced” to support businesses on both sides.

During a visit on November 21, Azizi urged Indian companies to invest in Afghanistan, citing opportunities in mining, agriculture, health and pharmaceuticals, IT, energy, and textiles. Azizi, who arrived in New Delhi last week with a high-level delegation for a five-day trip, also held meetings with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada, and other senior officials.

He underlined the recent decision by India and Afghanistan to appoint dedicated commercial attaches in each other’s capitals to revitalise bilateral trade, currently valued at over USD 1 billion. The decision emerged from his meeting with Prasada.

Afghanistan’s commercial attache, he said, is expected to arrive in New Delhi within a month. He reiterated that Kabul aims to increase bilateral trade with India to “much more” than USD 1 billion.

Seeking investments across multiple sectors, Azizi earlier told Indian industry leaders that his government is prepared to offer five-year tax exemptions for companies entering new sectors such as gold mining. Addressing an interactive session organised by ASSOCHAM, he said tensions with Pakistan continue to obstruct trade.

“There is a huge potential available in Afghanistan. You will not find a lot of competitors. You will also receive tariff support and we will be able to give you land. The five-year tax exemption will be given to companies which may be interested in investing in new sectors,” Azizi said.