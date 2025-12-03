MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Adani Group plans $15 billion India airports expansion by 2030, Bloomberg News reports

The group has been planning to list its Adani Airports unit by 2027, as part of a plan that requires $100 billion in investments across businesses over the next few years

Reuters Published 03.12.25, 09:43 AM
FILE PHOTO: Indian businessman Gautam Adani presents a plaque to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration event of the Navi Mumbai International Airport in Ulwe, Raigad district, India, October 8, 2025.

FILE PHOTO: Indian businessman Gautam Adani presents a plaque to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration event of the Navi Mumbai International Airport in Ulwe, Raigad district, India, October 8, 2025. Reuters

India's Adani Group is planning to invest $15 billion to boost passenger capacity at its airports to 200 million annually in the next five years, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The plan includes adding terminals, taxiways, and a new runway at the Navi Mumbai airport, which is due to open on December 25, the report said.

The company will also carry out capacity upgrades at Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Thiruvananthapuram, Lucknow, and Guwahati airports, according to the report.

The group's airport unit operates eight airports across India, including the Navi Mumbai Airport, located on the outskirts of India's financial hub.

Adani Group did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The group has been planning to list its Adani Airports unit by 2027, as part of a plan that requires $100 billion in investments across businesses over the next few years, Bloomberg News reported in June.

