What is Rheumatoid Arthritis? How to know if You might be affected?

Rheumatoid arthritis is a type of autoimmune disease, significantly more complex than common arthritis. In autoimmune disorders, the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks its own tissues. In this case, it disrupts normal joint function, leading to what we know as rheumatoid arthritis.

This condition is increasingly being observed across all age groups, from children to the elderly. Alarmingly, in recent times, it has become more prevalent among the younger generation. But how can you tell if you might be suffering from rheumatoid arthritis? And if diagnosed, how can you manage it effectively?

Dr. Abhrajit Ray, Senior Rheumatologist at HP Ghosh Hospital, has shared detailed insights on this condition with Anandabazar.com.

Click the link for more information:

Arthritis in the Young: Causes, Consequences & Care | Dr. Abhrajit Ray Explains

According to Dr. Ray, there are some clear signs that may indicate the onset of rheumatoid arthritis:

Waking up in the morning to find your hands or feet swollen at the joints — and then returning to normal after a while.

Difficulty in clenching your fist or placing your feet firmly on the ground when standing.

If you experience these symptoms, it is crucial to consult a doctor as soon as possible. Rheumatoid arthritis cannot be completely cured, but if diagnosed in its early stages, it can be well managed. So, don’t panic — if you notice these signs, seek medical advice and stay healthy.

Helpline No: 033 6634 6634

Click the link below to learn more: https://hpghoshhospital.com/

It is sponsored article. This article has been produced on behalf of HP Ghosh Hospital by ABP Digital Brand Hub.