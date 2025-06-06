Champions of this educational institute shine with 5 AIRs in the Top 10 of JEE Advanced 2025

Narayana Educational Institutions has once again raised the bar in India’s most prestigious engineering entrance exam, JEE Advanced 2025, with the extraordinary performances of Majid Hussain (AIR 3) from the School Integrated Programme, Parth Mandar Vartak (AIR 4) from the Classroom Student Programme, Akshat Chaurasia (AIR 6) from the nPrep Series, Sahil Deo (AIR 7) from the Classroom Student Programme, and Vadlamudi Lokesh (AIR 10) from the Classroom Student Programme.

Adding to this stellar achievement, Samyajyoti Biswas from West Bengal further brought pride to the institution by securing AIR 63, underscoring Narayana’s unmatched academic ecosystem and unwavering commitment to nurturing excellence. This historic feat cements Narayana’s position as the nation’s leading force in competitive exam coaching, combining precise teaching, focused mentoring, and the tireless dedication of its brilliant students.

Speaking about the results, Mr Subramanyam Ponguru, Chairman of Narayana Schools, West Bengal, said, “The outstanding performance of our students in this year’s JEE Advanced is a proud and defining moment for the entire Narayana family. Securing five ranks in the All India Top 10 is not just an academic milestone, it’s a reflection of our consistent pursuit of excellence, innovation in teaching, and the deep commitment we have toward each student’s success. We believe education is not about securing ranks; it’s about nurturing potential, building character, and empowering young minds to become future leaders.”

Ms Priyanka Mukherjee, Academics Head, Narayana Schools, West Bengal, said, “We are incredibly proud of our students whose hard work, perseverance, and unwavering focus have led to these remarkable results. Achieving 22 ranks in the All India Top 100 and 5 in the Top 10 is a reflection of their dedication and belief in themselves. These milestones weren’t easy, they came through late nights, consistent effort, and the courage to face challenges head-on. To every student, from toppers to achievers across the board, thank you for inspiring us all. Your journey is a reminder that with determination and the right mindset, no goal is out of reach. A special mention to Samyajyoti Biswas from Kolkata, who secured AIR 63, a shining example of focused effort and quiet determination.

Mr K. Lakshman Rao, Regional Head, Narayana Schools, West Bengal, shared, “We are incredibly proud of our students across all regions, especially Samyajyoti Biswas, whose AIR 63 is a testament to both individual brilliance and Narayana’s focused mentoring. Our regional centres work tirelessly to ensure that no talent is left behind, and these results show that excellence thrives in every corner of the Narayana network.”

Samyajyoti Biswas, AIR 63, JEE Advanced 2025, shared, “I owe my success to the relentless guidance and support of my teachers at Narayana, the well-structured study plan, and the constant motivation I received throughout my preparation. The All India Test Series played a crucial role in helping me assess my performance and stay exam-ready under real conditions. This achievement is not mine alone — it belongs equally to my parents, mentors, and peers who supported me at every step. I’m truly excited to begin this new chapter as I move closer to realising my engineering dreams.”

With 46 years of excellence, Narayana Educational Institutions has grown into one of Asia’s largest and most trusted educational networks, encompassing schools, junior colleges, coaching centres, and professional colleges across India. Its consistent track record of producing top results in JEE, NEET, and Olympiads has firmly established Narayana as India’s premier academic powerhouse.

Central to this success are Narayana’s outstanding regional centres, including Park Street, Maheshtala, Newtown, Siliguri, Berhampore, Sonarpur, Raiganj, and Howrah, which continue to nurture brilliant students and uphold the institution’s enduring legacy of excellence.

It is a sponsored article. This article has been produced on behalf of Narayana Schools by ABP Digital Brand Hub.