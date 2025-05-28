Flexible Bronchoscopy and Medical Thoracoscopy pave the way for early detection of lung diseases

Advancements in medical science are revolutionising the diagnosis and treatment of life-threatening diseases. A prime example is the recent success in detecting and treating lung conditions using Flexible Bronchoscopy and Medical Thoracoscopy. These modern techniques help doctors to detect lung-related issues, including lung cancer, chronic cough, respiratory problems, tuberculosis, and other infections.

Flexible Bronchoscopy is a non-invasive test that visualises the airways and lung interior through a flexible tube. Additionally, Medical Thoracoscopy is a modern, minimally invasive technique that uses a narrow, camera-equipped instrument to examine the outer surface of the lungs.

Recently, in an interview with anandabazar.com, Dr. Akshit Gupta, Consultant Pulmonologist at Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals, elaborated on Flexible Bronchoscopy and Medical Thoracoscopy.

Before undergoing Flexible Bronchoscopy, patients are usually required to fast for 6-8 hours and are given local anesthesia or sedatives to minimise discomfort. Although the procedure is slightly complex, it does not cause any significant harm to the patient. After the procedure, patients are observed for a short period, and some may experience mild throat pain or coughing, which is normal. Additionally, patients are usually discharged on the same day.

Medical Thoracoscopy involves examining the lungs and the surrounding membrane. Before undergoing Medical Thoracoscopy, patients are required to undergo X-rays, CT scans, or ultrasound tests, and are provided with local or mild sedative anesthesia. After the procedure, patients are monitored for several hours, and may experience some pain or discomfort. Typically, patients are discharged from the hospital on the same day or the following day.

