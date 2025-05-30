Where Health Meets Heart: Renowned Celebrity Diet Consultant Rupashree Chakraborty’s Soulful Celebration of the Foloharini Kali Pujo

On the evening of 26th May, South Kolkata witnessed a celebration that was as intimate as it was magnificent. The lanes shimmered with lights, the scent of incense filled the air, and a divine energy flowed through every corner of the pandal. At the centre of it all was Rupashree Chakraborty — renowned Celebrity Diet Consultant, founder of Diet Forever, and the spiritual force behind the emotionally resonant Foloharini Kali Pujo.

This was no ordinary celebration. This was a tribute — to memories, to love, to the goddess who gave her strength when the world felt too heavy.

Long before the accolades and awards, Rupashree was just a little girl, watching the intensity of Kali Pujo unfold in her own home. The sights were powerful — the rituals were raw, emotional, and unforgettable. She still remembers the ritual sacrifice, a tradition that lingered in her memory like an echo from the past.

Life, however, changed course. When she lost her father, it wasn’t just the silence in the house that haunted her — it was the silence within. Grief swallowed the days whole. And yet, in that darkest of times, she found light in the one place that had always felt like home — Doyamoyee Maa Kali.

Her prayers were quiet at first. But soon, they became purpose. In 2020, she channelled that devotion into what has become one of South Kolkata’s most heartfelt and spiritually magnetic celebrations — Foloharini Kali Pujo.

This year marked the fourth edition of the pujo. One year had been respectfully paused as she mourned her father, but the spirit of the pujo only grew stronger. This year, the celebration was larger, deeper, and more emotionally charged than ever.

What made the event even more special was the presence of her extended family — her clients. People who had transformed their lives with her guidance came from across Bengal to be part of the pujo. Those who couldn’t attend video-called her from different cities, eager to witness the celebration that had become a part of their lives too.

Some of them had made heartfelt wishes to Maa Kali during earlier editions of the pujo. This year, they returned — to thank Maa, to share stories of wishes fulfilled, and to offer their gratitude. The bond between healer, devotee, and divine felt seamless.

Throughout it all, Rupashree stood not just as the host, but as the heart of the pujo. From the lovingly decorated altar to the soulful aarti, every detail carried her essence. This wasn’t a show — it was a story, written in faith, pain, healing, and rebirth.

People didn’t just come to witness a ritual. They came to feel something. To be part of something real. Something sacred.

Foloharini Kali Pujo isn’t just a pujo, it’s Rupashree Chakroborty’s prayer in motion. It’s the soft space where health meets heart. Where a daughter’s devotion became a community’s blessing. Where Diet Forever isn’t just a wellness brand — it’s a philosophy of living well, feeling deeply, and believing unshakably.

As the conch shells fell silent and the diya flames flickered one last time, what lingered was not just the memory of a beautiful evening, but the feeling that something divine had truly touched everyone who came.

