Shape your future through innovation and an industry-ready curriculum

NSHM Knowledge Campus, Durgapur, established in 1997, spread over 24 acres of pollution-free environment, is a private institution affiliated with the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT), West Bengal. This institution, with 28 years of educational excellence, is approved by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and offers a range of 65 undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across various disciplines.

The institution comprises several schools, including the School of Hotel Management, the College of Management and Technology, the Business School, the Institute of Health and Allied Health Sciences, and the Faculty of Engineering and Technology.

Academic Programmes

NSHM Durgapur offers multidisciplinary programmes in:

Engineering & Technology : B.Tech in Computer Science, B Tech in Computer Science with Specialisation in AI/ML, Data Science and Electronics & Communication Engineering.

: B.Tech in Computer Science, B Tech in Computer Science with Specialisation in AI/ML, Data Science and Electronics & Communication Engineering. Business & Management : BBA, MBA, and specialised programmes in areas like Sports Management, Banking & Finance and Aviation.

: BBA, MBA, and specialised programmes in areas like Sports Management, Banking & Finance and Aviation. Computing & Analytics : Courses in Data Science, AI & Machine Learning, and Cybersecurity.

: Courses in Data Science, AI & Machine Learning, and Cybersecurity. Health Sciences : Programmes in Optometry, Medical Lab Technology, Radiology, and Hospital Administration.

: Programmes in Optometry, Medical Lab Technology, Radiology, and Hospital Administration. Allied Health Sciences: Dietetics & Nutrition, Clinical Psychology and many upcoming areas.

Dietetics & Nutrition, Clinical Psychology and many upcoming areas. Hotel & Tourism Management : Degrees in Hotel Management, Culinary Science, and Travel & Tourism.

: Degrees in Hotel Management, Culinary Science, and Travel & Tourism. Pharmacy: Bachelor of Pharmacy

Bachelor of Pharmacy Nursing: Bachelor of Nursing and GNM

The curriculum is designed to align with industry demands, incorporating experiential learning through workshops and mandatory internships.

Corporate Relations and Talent Transfer (CRTT)

NSHM has established collaborations with various organisations to enhance industry exposure for students. These partnerships facilitate internships, training programmes, and placement opportunities, ensuring that students gain practical experience alongside academic learning.

NSHM’s latest collaboration with IBM SkillsBuild, Pentapolis, and the Board of Technical Training is enabling students to acquire global certifications and receive hands-on training aligned with industry requirements. This ensures that students are job-ready and productive from the very first day of their professional careers.

Placement Highlights

The Placement Cell at NSHM Durgapur supports students who meet specific eligibility criteria, including a minimum of 75% attendance, successful completion of internships, and adherence to the institute’s code of conduct. Over 400 top recruiters regularly visit the NSHM Knowledge Campus.

Overall Placement Rate : Over 94% in 2024.

: Over 94% in 2024. Highest Package : INR 16 Lakhs Per Annum.

: INR 16 Lakhs Per Annum. Average Package: INR 5.8 Lakhs Per Annum

Some of our major recruiters include Capgemini, Hexaware, TCS, ICICI Bank, CK Birla Hospitals, Dr. Reddy’s, Lenskart, Glenmark, Amul, Marriott, Trident, Oberoi, Amazon, Cognizant, Infosys, IBM, Deloitte, HCL, Accenture, Flipkart, BYJU’S, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, and Larsen & Toubro.

It is a sponsored article. This article has been produced on behalf of NSHM Knowledge Campus by ABP Digital Brand Hub.