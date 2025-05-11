Destination South Education Expo 2025 – Kolkata hosts its first-ever education fair spotlighting South Indian institutions

The much-anticipated Destination South Education Expo 2025 is currently taking place at Khudiram Anushilan Kendra, presented by Anandabazar Patrika and The Telegraph. This marks Kolkata’s first-ever education fair solely dedicated to premier institutions from South India—a unique opportunity for students to explore specialised academic paths.

Esteemed institutions participating include:SRM University, East Point Group of Institutions, Reva University, GITAM, VIT-AP University, ICFAI, Saptagiri NPS University, NITTE University, Mahendra University, VVIT University, Hindustan Academy, BMS College, Alliance University, Atria University, Dayananda Sagar University, ABBS (Acharya Bangalore B-School), Krupanidhi Group of Institutions, Nagarjuna College of Engineering and Technology, Akash Group of Institutions, Aditya University, Chanakya University, RR Institutions, and BJS & SJB Group of Institutions.

The expo also hosted an insightful session on Cyber Security and Cyber Hygiene, educating students on responsible digital practices.

Running until 11th May, this expo offers a dynamic platform for students to connect with institutions and shape their educational future.

It is a sponsored article. This article has been produced on behalf of Destination South Education Expo 2025 by ABP Digital Brand Hub.