Plan Your Future with South India’s Best Institutions at Destination South Education Expo 2025

Once the board exams are over, students encounter one of the most important and often most challenging decisions of their academic journey — choosing the right career path. This crucial choice can shape their future, yet many are left uncertain about which course to pursue or which college to attend after completing their 10+2. To help students find the right direction, Destination South Education Expo 2025, presented by Anandabazar Patrika and The Telegraph, offers expert guidance and valuable insights.

Students today are increasingly aspiring to join institutions from South India, drawn by their diverse and specialised programmes, ranging from the arts and humanities to STEM and business fields. These institutions play a vital role in shaping students' futures by offering a wealth of opportunities for academic and career growth. Now, for the first time in Kolkata, students will have the unique chance to engage directly with experts and representatives from these esteemed institutes.

As the city’s only higher education expo dedicated exclusively to South Indian institutions, Destination South Education Expo 2025 brings together renowned colleges and universities under one roof, empowering students to explore their options and choose the right path toward a successful future.

The expo will be held on 10th and 11th May at Khudiram Anushilan Kendra (beside Netaji Indoor Stadium), starting from 12 PM onwards.

Here, students can explore a wide range of courses, discover career opportunities aligned with their interests, get one-on-one guidance from academic and industry experts, and interact directly with representatives from top institutions.

Registration is free. Students can sign up at www.abpdestinationsouth.in. Seats are limited. Book your spot now!

It is a sponsored article. This article has been produced on behalf of Destination South Education Expo 2025 by ABP Digital Brand Hub.