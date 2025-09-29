Kolkata’s Yellow Taxis Turn into Moving Canvases to Celebrate 40 Years of Sharad Shamman

Durga Puja has always been more than a festival for Bengal, and Asian Paints has been a part of this cultural journey for over forty years. Every initiative by the brand reflects the essence of Bengal’s rich culture and traditions. What began in 1985 as a tribute to Puja creativity, ‘Asian Paints Sharad Shamman’, now celebrates its 40th year. To mark this remarkable journey, Asian Paints has unveiled a special initiative this Puja — ‘Cholte Cholte 40’. As part of it, Kolkata’s familiar yellow taxis have been reimagined with art and memories from the past four decades, turning each one into a travelling time capsule of heritage and creativity.

The journey of Sharad Shamman began with a newspaper advertisement that redefined Durga Puja as not just a festival of devotion, but also a grand celebration of creativity. In its very first year, three Puja committees were honoured with the title of ‘Best Puja’. Over time, more categories were introduced: Best Puja, Discovery of the Year, and Best Artisan. In this way, the platform expanded, beautifully reflecting the transformation of Kolkata’s Durga Puja over the past four decades.

The Yellow Taxi - An Enduring Symbol of Kolkata’s Memories

From bamboo pandals and radio songs of the 1980s to today’s digital lights and the sparkle of ‘AR’, every decade has unveiled a new face of Puja. Taxi bodies painted with ‘Royal Glitz’ designs transform into moving canvases, where colours weave magic. Music and visuals bring alive the moods of different eras, sometimes the black-and-white nostalgia, sometimes the glow of vibrant lights and shades.

Kolkata’s yellow taxi is not just a means of transport, it is a silent companion that blends with the emotions of the city’s festival. At times, it has carried straw and clay from Kumartuli to shape the idols, at times, it has raced along with families in the excitement of pandal-hopping, and sometimes it has guided the judges of Asian Paints Sharad Samman into the city’s hidden alleys, where boundless creativity waits to be discovered. That very taxi, given a new artistic touch, has been transformed by Asian Paints into an innovative tribute.

40 taxis have been decorated to depict each decade —

1985 - 1995: Bikramjit Paul has illustrated this decade, a period when Durga Puja evolved from a formal celebration into an open community festival for everyone. The artwork features nostalgic symbols such as the first Asian Paints Sharad Shamman advertisement alongside Gattu, a radio set, and cultural highlights of that era.

1995 - 2005: Meenakshi Sengupta has depicted the lights, pandals, flower markets, and street food stalls of Chandannagar. She presents this decade as if on a theatrical stage: tram lines over Howrah Bridge, families crossing in anticipation, neon gods flickering above the pandal gates. Even Bengali rock music finds a place here. It was during this decade that Durga Puja truly became a larger social celebration.

2005 - 2015: Sayan Mukhopadhyay has captured the themes of Durga Puja. On his taxi, the goddess is depicted holding the Earth, while motifs from the Royale Glitz Curtain-Raiser shimmer in the light, celebrating both the grandeur of the era and the brand that has been part of it. This was a time when artists and corporate sponsorships came together, and Puja themes grew truly larger than life.

2015 - 2025: Srishti Guptaroy has portrayed today’s Durga Puja as digital, multifaceted, and modern. The lights, music, and concerts at the pandals touch the hearts of visitors. With innovative ideas, artists and organisers have expanded the scale and imagination of the pandals, while familiar Bengali motifs, tigers, owls, tea glasses, and alpana designs remain beautifully woven into her artwork.

Inside each taxi, Asian Paints’ signature colours, fabrics, and wall decorations bring the essence of Durga Puja to every journey.

Speaking on the occasion, Amit Syngle, MD and CEO of Asian Paints Ltd. said, “When Asian Paints Sharad Shamman began in 1985, it set out to honour the imagination of Pujo. Forty years later, it has become a living chronicle of Kolkata’s creative spirit. On this milestone year, the yellow taxi felt like the most fitting tribute. An everyday companion of Pujo that has carried families, artisans, and stories across the city. This is our “Royale Tribute to Kolkata”.

From Tram to Taxi

In 2023, a tram was transformed into a piece of art to mark 150 years of Kolkata’s trams. This time, the taxi project takes that idea further — from rails to roads, from history to the present.

Rutva Trivedi, Design Director, XXL Collective said, “The yellow taxi projects for Asian Paints have been about extending the ethos of Sharad Shamman, celebrating creative excellence in Pujo and returning it to the city in new ways. But beyond the archive, this has also been an act of gratitude. We thank Asian Paints for their trust and custodianship, the four artists for their distinct visions, and every single person, from fabricators and carpenters to painters and installers, who made this possible. Above all, this project is also an homage to the yellow taxi drivers of Kolkata, who have carried generations through Pujo nights.”

From the first newspaper advertisement to Kolkata’s taxi journey, Asian Paints Sharad Shamman has proven that Durga Puja is not just a festival, it is a grand celebration of creativity. And, in unison with this celebration, Asian Paints continues to say today: A celebration of tradition, a festival of fervour.

This Puja video doesn’t just remind us of history, it also invites future generations to join in the heart-touching, colourful journey of the festival.

‘Cholte Cholte 40’ — a touch of the past, the pulse of the present, and an inspiration for tomorrow.

Asian Paints Sharad Shamman: Cholte Cholte Chollish – A Royale Tribute to Kolkata

This is a sponsored article. This article has been produced on behalf of Asian Paints by ABP digital Brand Hub.