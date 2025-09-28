Bring your Pujo celebrations to life with Ananda Utsav

As the first light of autumn spills across the city, the air fills with the rhythmic beat of the dhak, mingling with the scent of shiuli flowers and the gentle rustle of white kash blooms in the fields. Children dash through the streets, while melodies from loudspeakers echo from every corner, clear signs that Durga Pujo has returned, painting the city with joy and anticipation. For Bengalis, this festival is more than a ritual, it is a feeling, a shared emotion that words can barely capture. After a year of waiting, these days come alive with laughter, celebration, and festive excitement.

To make this overflowing happiness even more vibrant, anandabazar.com brings its unique digital celebration each year — Ananda Utsav.

On Ananda Utsav, Durga Pujo unfolds in all its vibrant colours and festive charm. Explore the latest pandal themes, admire idols with a touch of innovation, discover the city’s most exciting Pujo dining spots, and catch the trends shaping the season. From creative recipes and style inspirations to cultural highlights and lifestyle stories, the platform brings every aspect of the celebration together in one seamless experience.

This year, Ananda Utsav turns 10, having grown into a definitive digital archive of Durga Pujo. From age-old customs and folk heritage to modern perspectives and conversations shaping today’s celebrations, it captures every facet of the festival with unmatched depth and clarity.

Not just for Kolkata, but for all of Bengal and even Bengalis across the globe, Ananda Utsav has become a trusted companion. Under one digital roof, it brings readers the best pandals, themes, décor, cuisine, and festival updates instantly.

Ananda Utsav has become more than an online platform, it is a digital festival that spreads the spirit of Durga Pujo and unites people across the world in its colourful celebrations.

