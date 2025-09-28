MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 28 September 2025

Bring your Pujo celebrations to life with Ananda Utsav

To make the overflowing joy of Durga Puja even more vibrant, anandabazar.com brings its unique digital celebration each year — Ananda Utsav.

ABP Digital Brand Studio Published 28.09.25, 06:52 PM
All the Pujo updates are on Ananda Utsav 2025

All the Pujo updates are on Ananda Utsav 2025

As the first light of autumn spills across the city, the air fills with the rhythmic beat of the dhak, mingling with the scent of shiuli flowers and the gentle rustle of white kash blooms in the fields. Children dash through the streets, while melodies from loudspeakers echo from every corner, clear signs that Durga Pujo has returned, painting the city with joy and anticipation. For Bengalis, this festival is more than a ritual, it is a feeling, a shared emotion that words can barely capture. After a year of waiting, these days come alive with laughter, celebration, and festive excitement.

To make this overflowing happiness even more vibrant, anandabazar.com brings its unique digital celebration each year — Ananda Utsav.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year, the presenting partner is Maruti Suzuki Arena, joined by other associates, Wedding Partner ABP One Stop Weddings, Fashion Partner Cosmo Bazar, Knowledge Partner Techno India University, Comfort Partner Carl On, and Banking Partner UBI.

On Ananda Utsav, Durga Pujo unfolds in all its vibrant colours and festive charm. Explore the latest pandal themes, admire idols with a touch of innovation, discover the city’s most exciting Pujo dining spots, and catch the trends shaping the season. From creative recipes and style inspirations to cultural highlights and lifestyle stories, the platform brings every aspect of the celebration together in one seamless experience.

This year, Ananda Utsav turns 10, having grown into a definitive digital archive of Durga Pujo. From age-old customs and folk heritage to modern perspectives and conversations shaping today’s celebrations, it captures every facet of the festival with unmatched depth and clarity.

Not just for Kolkata, but for all of Bengal and even Bengalis across the globe, Ananda Utsav has become a trusted companion. Under one digital roof, it brings readers the best pandals, themes, décor, cuisine, and festival updates instantly.

Ananda Utsav has become more than an online platform, it is a digital festival that spreads the spirit of Durga Pujo and unites people across the world in its colourful celebrations.

Click to catch all the latest news from Durga Pujo: anandabazar.com/ananda-utsav

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

'One of India’s 12 players is Mohsin Naqvi': Reactions pour in before India vs Pak Asia Cup final

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut criticised the decision to play, saying it was 'very bad for India and Pakistan to play a match in such an environment'
A visual from the rally
Quote left Quote right

Vijay was supposed to come at 12, but arrived at 7.40 PM; crowd surged due to delay

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT