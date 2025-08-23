This top business school hosted its 24th Induction Programme, welcoming the leaders of tomorrow

1 20

Globsyn Business School (GBS), with a rich legacy of over twenty-three years in revolutionising management education, recently conducted its 24th Induction Programme, welcoming 2025–27 batch into the Globsyn family.

Ceremonial lighting of the lamp marked an auspicious beginning to the Induction Programme for students pursuing PGDM and PGDM – Business Analytics. Eminent personalities present at the programme included (from L to R): Mrs. Suchitra Guha, External HR Advisor – C-suite of Tata NYK, Singapore, Former Head – HR & IR, Tata Steel, and Academic Council Member, GBS; Prof. RC Bhattacharya, Vice Chairman, Globsyn Group; Prof. (Dr.) Damodar Acharya, Former Chairman, AICTE, Former Director – IIT Kharagpur, and Governing Council Member, GBS; Mr. Rahul Dasgupta, Director & Trustee, GBS; and Mrs. Ranjana Dasgupta, Trustee, Globsyn Knowledge Foundation.

Ceremonial lighting of the lamp marked an auspicious beginning to the Induction Programme for students pursuing MBA (Global). Distinguished guests at the programme included (from L to R): Mr. Anil Kumar Garg, CEO – Maharishi Dayanand Education Trust, Former Head – Finance & IT, Personal Care Business, ITC Limited, and Academic Council Member, GBS; Mr. Sandipan Chakravortty, Chairman, mjunction services limited, and Governing Council Member, GBS; Prof. RC Bhattacharya, Vice Chairman, Globsyn Group; Mr. Rahul Dasgupta, Director & Trustee, GBS; Prof. (Dr.) Shaheen Mansori, Dean, School of Business, Malaysia University of Science and Technology; and Prof. (Dr.) Abhishek Kumar, Principal, GBS.

The audience stood in reverence when the Globsyn Mantra was played.

Mr. Rahul Dasgupta, Director & Trustee, GBS, declared the 24th Induction Programme open.

Mr. Bikram Dasgupta, Founder & Chairman, Globsyn Group, engaged with the students in his unique style.

Gracing the occasion, Prof. (Dr.) Damodar Acharya, Former Chairman, AICTE, Former Director, IIT Kharagpur, and Governing Council Member, GBS, addressed the inducted 2025–27 batch pursuing PGDM and PGDM – Business Analytics.

Gracing the occasion, Mrs. Suchitra Guha, External HR Advisor – C-suite of Tata NYK, Singapore, Former Head – HR & IR, Tata Steel, and Academic Council Member, GBS, addressed the inducted 2025–27 batch of students pursuing PGDM and PGDM – Business Analytics.

Gracing the occasion Mr. Sandipan Chakravortty, Chairman, mjunction services limited and Governing Council Member, GBS, addressed the inducted Batch of 2025-27 pursuing MBA (Global).

Gracing the occasion Mr. Anil Kumar Garg, CEO – Maharishi Dayanand Education Trust, Former Head – Finance & IT, Personal Care Business, ITC Limited, and Academic Council Member, GBS, addressed the inducted Batch of 2025-27 pursuing MBA (Global).

Prof. RC Bhattacharya, Vice Chairman, Globsyn Group, delivered the Welcome Address.

Mr. Rahul Dasgupta, Director and Trustee, GBS, speaking on ‘Rethinking the MBA’ – a stimulating interactive session in which the entire concept of MBA education was discussed from a different perspective, with an emphasis on the importance of becoming a lifelong learner.

Prof. (Dr.) Shaheen Mansori, Dean of the School of Business, Malaysia University of Science and Technology, shared his expertise and knowledge in a session with the students of the Batch 2025-27 pursuing MBA (Global).

Interactive alumni panel discussion on ‘Who are the New Age Managers? - An Industry Perspective’ between the inducted students and the alumni of the B-School.

An engrossing corporate panel discussion where some of the brightest minds from the corporate community came together to converse on ‘From Campus to Corporate: Lifelong Learning for Managers’.

Another captivating corporate panel discussion brought together top corporate leaders to discuss on ‘From Campus to Corporate: Lifelong Learning for Managers’.

A thought-provoking industry panel discussion brought together key figures and veterans from the corporate sector to delve into ‘How AI and ESG are Reshaping Business Roles’.

Swami Vedatitananda, Correspondent, Ramakrishna Mission Shilpamandira, Belur Math, and Shri L. Ramaswamy, Executive Trustee, Vedanta Institute, Kolkata, graced the occasion and shared their priceless insights.

The inducted students took part in interactive management games designed to instil in them the importance of teamwork and to help them learn the ropes of management through fun-filled activities.

From L to R: The inducted students of the Batch of 2025-27 pursuing PGDM and PGDM – Business Analytics, and MBA (Global).

