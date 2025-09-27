Electrical abnormalities in the heart can be deadly, warn cardiologists

When people hear about heart problems, the first things that come to mind are usually blockages or stents. However, another condition often goes unnoticed, electrical disorders of the heart, which can sometimes lead to death.

Recently, Dr. Suchit Majumdar, Senior Consultant Interventional Cardiologist and Electrophysiologist at Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals, and Dr. Navneel Basu, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, discussed this vital topic in a Q&A session, which was captured by anandabazar.com.

Dr. Navneel Basu asked the questions, while Dr. Suchit Majumdar provided the answers.

Young individuals often report palpitations, which in severe cases can lead to fainting. Dr. Majumdar said, “This is called arrhythmia. It is a heart condition that can be treated and completely cured. In this condition, there is an abnormal electrical pathway in the heart, and we eliminate this pathway through radiofrequency treatment. As a result, the patient no longer experiences palpitations and does not need to take lifelong medication.”

Many older people frequently experience dizziness, imbalance, or fainting. Dr. Majumdar also explained the causes of these symptoms.

“There are many causes, but in most cases, medical treatment is not necessary. Some lifestyle changes are sufficient. Those who faint may require further treatment. Fainting can occur either because the heart rate drops too low or rises too high. When the heart rate is very low, a pacemaker is often required.”

The causes of a slowed heartbeat are thoroughly investigated, and pacemakers are implanted in those who require them.

Nowadays, it is increasingly common to see young athletes, who had no prior warning signs such as chest pain or shortness of breath, suddenly collapse and die.

“Heart-related deaths are rare in individuals under 35, unless they have conditions like diabetes or are smokers. Yet, there are cases of seemingly healthy young people who suddenly lose consciousness and die. The underlying cause is an electrical abnormality in the heart, known as channelopathy, which affects specific channels in the heart’s membrane.”

These conditions can be detected and treated through prior screening. In most cases, such deaths are not caused by heart disease itself but by problems in the heart’s electrical circuits.

This article has been produced on behalf of Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals Kolkata by ABP Digital Brand Studio.