How serious are pituitary tumours? The neurosurgeon sheds light on their severity

The pituitary gland, often referred to as the master gland, regulates other glands in the body by producing vital hormones. However, tumours can sometimes develop in this gland.

How harmful are these tumours?

In a recent interview with anandabazar.com, Dr. Debarshi Chattopadhyay, Senior Consultant in the Department of Neurosurgery at Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals, said, “Some tumours produce hormones, while others simply grow without producing any hormones.”

At times, these tumours may cause bleeding, making surgery essential. In many cases, they also trigger excess hormone production, leading to symptoms such as abnormal breast milk discharge in both men and women, decreased libido, hair loss, and infertility, often linked to elevated prolactin levels.

There is also a type known as the functioning pituitary tumour, which results in an overproduction of cortisol and causes various symptoms in patients.

Dr. Chattopadhyay further said, “Functioning pituitary tumours can also cause a condition where excess growth hormone is secreted. As a result, there is abnormal growth in various parts of the body. Hands or feet may become larger, the jaw may become enlarged, and the front part of the head may swell. This can affect different areas of the body.”

However, with modern medical techniques, most pituitary tumours can be removed through the nasal passage. The good news is that pituitary tumours are benign. With timely diagnosis and successful surgery, patients can return to their normal lives very quickly.

