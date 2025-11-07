MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 07 November 2025

Deep roots

‘Change’ that comes as war, death, loss of magic, must be transcended: Giants hopes that stories of the land would serve as a regenerative force

Priyanka Chatterjee Published 07.11.25, 10:49 AM
Representational image

Representational image Getty Images

Book: GIANTS

Author: Huthuka Sumi

ADVERTISEMENT

Published by: HarperCollins

Price: Rs 299

Stories form the soil in which the roots of communities are embedded. Our rush towards pseudo-progress has created new stories, relegating older ones to the margins, thereby pulling our roots apart. Now, befuddled by ethical, moral contradictions, we seek change. Huthuka Sumi’s debut novel draws sap from this tension, telling us how we could remember, reclaim and re-root.

To transform 13-year-old Kato into a storyteller, Giants weaves an intricate pattern of ethnic Naga-Sumi symbols, folktales, local histories, global turmoil, and the personal lives of the mountain village, Ayito Phu. Kato, himself mute, must voice stories that ‘great change’ will soon wrench out. The oxymoron — a mute storyteller — allows Giants to show how a story transcends the mere telling of it. Imagination, courage, and faith can allow Kato to be a memory-keeper, telling stories of interconnected worlds of humans and the Timi-ala, the giants who protect the land.

Without slipping into the exotic, as is often expected of indigenous stories from the Northeast, Sumi presents a palimpsest of knowledge and wisdom where experience and exchange between humans and non-humans play equal roles in tutoring the ways of this relationship. Kato learns from his mother, grandmother, the Timi-ala, Kene, that life is more than the immediate. ‘Change’ that comes as war, death, loss of magic, must be transcended: Giants hopes that stories of the land would serve as a regenerative force.

When Kato publishes his first book about the stories of the land, we witness Sumi’s seamless blending of imagination and reality, an exercise without which stories wouldn’t resurge. Stamping ‘magic realism’ on the narrative to rationalise it seems reductive. Community stories are timeless folds of wisdom, so Kene appears on numberless pages, smudged with ash-darkness, as if reflecting how stories follow us as shadows. Transcending the local, Sumi’s tale urges us to resurrect the forgotten stories of our interconnected lives to realise that real growth lies in nurturing the roots on which the foundations of who we are and who we are yet to be stand.

RELATED TOPICS

Book Review Fiction
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Caste loyalties strong but as Bihar votes, youths ask: Where are the jobs?

In Sonpur, across the Ganga from Patna, three college students sitting on a motorcycle express anger at the police baton-charge on people protesting the leak of the Bihar Public Service Commission exam papers last year
Donald Trump.
Quote left Quote right

Talks with India going good, PM Modi has largely stopped buying oil from Russia

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT