Seven must-read books to boost your money skills in 2025

Have you been planning for financial freedom but don’t know where to start? There’s no better time than the month of March to hit the reset button, set your targets and work towards them. My Kolkata brings you a list of books to help you make the right moves.

‘Stop Waiting Start Investing’ by Ryan King

Pan Macmillan

ADVERTISEMENT

This book is a timeless guide to building long-term wealth with minimal effort Pan Macmillan

What if all it took was just 10 minutes a day to start investing? Ryan King’s book, Stop Waiting Start Investing, published by Pan Macmillan in November 2024, is a timeless guide to building long-term wealth with minimal effort. If you’re a beginner, confused about where to start or what to invest in, then this book is a must-read. Get your copy here.

‘Digital Fortunes’ by Smarak Swain

Bloomsbury

In this book, the author explores how regulators view value creation and market disruption in the digital age Bloomsbury

If you’re looking for a book that offers a comprehensive and insightful look at the ongoing digital transformation reshaping the business and economic landscape, then Smarak Swain’s Digital Fortunes: A Value Investor’s Guide to the New Economy is a must-read. Published by Bloomsbury, in this book, the author explores how regulators view value creation and market disruption in the digital age, using plenty of examples and analogies. Sounds interesting, right? Then, buy the copy here.

‘Buffett’s Early Investment’ by Brett Gardener

Pan Macmillan

The book explores the 10 smart investments that Buffet, an investor, made in the 1950s and 1960s Pan Macmillan

When it comes to investing, there’s no bigger or more successful name than Warren Buffett. If you want a chance at investment success like Buffett, then Brett Gardener’s book, Buffett’s Early Investments: A New Investigation into the Decades When Warren Buffett Earned His Best Returns, could be well worth your time. The book explores 10 investments Buffett made in the 1950s and 1960s. Understanding the thinking behind these decisions could help you achieve long-term gains. Buy here.

‘The Little Book of Big Gains’ by Sandeep Tyagi

Bloomsbury

The book tells you how to stick to your plan over time, giving readers the confidence to work towards their financial goals Bloomsbury

Sandeep Tyagi’s The Little Book of Big Gains: A Guide to Investing Wisely, published by Bloomsbury, offers a comprehensive introduction to managing your investments and personal finances. It helps you create a simple yet effective investment plan, covering key topics such as setting financial goals, calculating how much you need to save, and understanding your risk tolerance. The book also shares suggestions on how to stick to your plan over time, giving readers the confidence and clarity to work towards their financial goals. Get a copy of Tyagi’s book here.

‘Buffett & Munger Unscripted’ by Alex W. Morris

Pan Macmillan

From the mindset of successful investors to the future of companies like Coca-Cola and Apple, this book has it all Pan Macmillan

Alex Morris, an equities analyst and finance writer, watched hundreds of hours of footage from the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meetings. In 2018, Berkshire released recordings of all meetings from 1994 onwards. During these meetings, shareholders ask Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger about everything — from the mindset of successful investors to the future of companies like Coca-Cola and Apple. With 1,700 questions on record, Alex Morris has selected and analysed them, shaping them into the 13-chapter book, Buffett and Munger Unscripted. You can get a copy of this financial toolkit here.

‘Financial Joy’ by Ken and Mary Okoroafor

Quercus

This book offers a step-by-step plan to help you clear debt and build financial stability Quercus

What if all it took was just 10 weeks to unlock financial freedom? Sounds impossible, right? Well, Ken and Mary Okoroafor have created a model, designed to help you achieve exactly that. Financial Joy: Banish Debt, Grow Your Money and Unlock Financial Freedom in 10 Weeks offers a step-by-step plan to help you clear debt, build financial stability and even generate surplus income. Start your 10-week journey today and enjoy the rewards of smart financial planning. Buy your copy here.

‘The Humble Investor’ by Daniel Rasmussen

Pan Macmillan

A must-read, this book reveals exactly where projections, models and experts fall short Pan Macmillan

Daniel Rasmussen, the founder of a $900 million hedge fund, happens to be the author of The Humble Investor: How to Find a Winning Edge in a Surprising World. The book explores key intellectual truths in investing — showing how investors can gain an edge by focusing on fundamentals over forecasts, valuing humility over arrogance and following evidence-based rules rather than rigid beliefs. Rasmussen also challenges the traditional 60/40 portfolio, highlighting where empirical evidence points to better opportunities. This book also reveals exactly where projections, models and experts fall short — and offers an asset allocation strategy designed to stand the test of time. Get a copy here.