Zelensky pushes for Patriot missile shields, Trump pressures Ukraine to accept Russia’s terms

Ukraine is moving to seal a deal to buy 25 Patriot air defence systems, a major expansion of its shield against Russia’s relentless air attacks.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said the purchase plan will unfold over several years, with deliveries expected annually and Kyiv pushing European partners to prioritise Ukraine in the queue.

But as Kyiv seeks stronger defences, its biggest ally appears to be wavering.

A Financial Times report has revealed a furious clash between US President Donald Trump and Zelensky during a recent White House meeting, one that laid bare deep divisions over how the war should end.

According to the report, Trump “pressed hard” on Zelensky to accept Russia’s terms for peace, warning that Vladimir Putin had vowed to “destroy” Ukraine if he refused.

What began as a diplomatic meeting reportedly descended into a “shouting match,” with Trump “cursing constantly” and dismissing battlefield maps presented by the Ukrainian delegation.

European officials told the Financial Times that Trump even repeated Putin’s description of the invasion as a “special operation, not even a war.”

At one point, Trump reportedly threw aside the maps in frustration, saying he was “sick” of seeing them and didn’t even recognise “this red line” marking the front.

Zelensky has made clear that Putin’s ambitions go far beyond any compromise. “Putin wants all of Donetsk and Luhansk regions to show that he has won the war,” he said.

The Ukrainian leader has also left the door open to diplomacy, even suggesting he would travel to Budapest, where Putin and Trump are expected to meet, if a trilateral or “shuttle diplomacy” format is proposed.

Meanwhile, European leaders are pushing back against Moscow’s manoeuvres. French foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot said Putin’s visit to Europe would only be acceptable if it resulted in an unconditional ceasefire.

“It is useful for the US authorities to be able to exchange views in order to follow the dialogue with the Russian authorities. But Vladimir Putin's announced visit to the European Union only makes sense if it leads to an immediate and unconditional ceasefire,” Barrot said before a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg.

Despite rising unease in European capitals, Trump and Putin appear to be drawing closer. After a two-hour phone call, the two leaders agreed to another summit on Ukraine, likely in Budapest within the next two weeks.

“My whole life, I’ve made deals,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “I think we’re going to have this one done, hopefully soon.”