Khaleda Zia’s family prepares to shift critically ill former PM to London for treatment: Reports

The family of former Bangladesh prime minister Khaleda Zia, who remains in critical condition in Dhaka, is preparing to shift her to London, where her son and BNP acting chairperson Tarique Rahman resides, according to media reports on Thursday.

Zia, the 80-year-old chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), was admitted to a private hospital on November 23 after developing a chest infection that affected both her heart and lungs. Four days later, she was moved to the coronary care unit (CCU) as several complications worsened.

According to reports by the BBC Bangla Service and the Ittefaq newspaper, Tarique Rahman’s wife, Zubaida Rahman—who is a doctor—is expected to arrive in Dhaka soon to coordinate the transfer of her ailing mother-in-law. The report said, “After arriving in Bangladesh, Zubaida Rahman will take her to London (after) assessing Zia’s physical condition,” noting that several BNP leaders confirmed the decision without being named.

Meanwhile, Qatar has offered an air ambulance to transport Zia to London. Two military and air force helicopters conducted landing tests on Thursday at the rooftop of Dhaka’s Evercare Hospital, where she is being treated. “If madam's (Zia) health is suitable for travel, we plan to take her to London tomorrow morning. It all depends on her health,” Zia’s adviser Enamul Haque Chowdhury told The Daily Star.

Late Wednesday night, a four-member Chinese medical team—Chi Jiang Fang, Yan Xin, Zhong Yuhui, and Meng Huang Wu—arrived at Evercare Hospital and met the medical board to review treatment options, the state-run BSS reported. BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir also met the specialists and discussed Zia’s care, bdnews24.com said.

The Chinese specialists joined a four-member UK medical team led by Dr Richard Buell that had arrived earlier in the day to assist with an updated treatment plan. This is the second batch of Chinese doctors to visit, following an advance five-member team that reached Dhaka on December 1.

Interim government chief Muhammad Yunus visited Zia at the hospital on Wednesday, a day after the heads of the army, navy and air force met her. Several family members, including her younger brother Shamim Iskandar, his wife Kaniz Fatema, and the wife of Zia’s late younger son, Sharmila Rahman, are also present at the hospital.

Speculation about Tarique Rahman’s possible return intensified after his Facebook post on Saturday, in which he wrote: “In this time of crisis, like any child, I too long for the comforting touch of my mother.” He added, “But unlike others, to make a unilateral decision in this regard is not in my hands alone nor solely within my control. The sensitivity of this matter also limits the scope for detailed explanation.”

Rahman has lived in London since 2008 and was charged and convicted in several graft and criminal cases during the military-backed caretaker government and later under the Awami League government of Sheikh Hasina. In 2024, Yunus’ interim government withdrew all the cases, and courts acquitted him under revised judgments.

Following his emotional post, several government advisers stated there was no restriction on his return and assured him of necessary security. Foreign adviser Touhid Hossain said authorities could issue a travel document within a day if his passport had expired, but noted that the Bangladesh embassy in the UK had not received any application. “Until Wednesday evening, he has not sought any travel pass,” Hossain told reporters.

Across Bangladesh—including Dhaka and districts such as Jhenaidah, Sunamganj, Bagerhat, Cumilla, Chuadanga and Munshiganj—supporters and organisations have been holding prayer meetings for Zia’s recovery.