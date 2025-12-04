Key takeaways from UK Novichok inquiry that links 2018 death to Russia

A British inquiry delivered its report into the death of a woman who died in 2018 after being poisoned by the nerve agent Novichok, months after a murder attempt on former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal.

Skripal and his daughter Yulia were left critically ill from exposure to Novichok after the incident in Salisbury, southern England, but they recovered. Dawn Sturgess died after coming into contact with the nerve agent some months later.

Here are the main findings of the inquiry chair, former UK Supreme Court judge Anthony Hughes: