MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 13 May 2026

World Food Programme cuts Syria emergency aid by half due to lack of funds, warns millions remain at risk

The WFP said in a statement the number of people receiving emergency food aid in Syria fell to 650,000 in May from 1.3 million, while scaling back operations in all 14 Syrian governorates to just seven

Reuters Published 13.05.26, 07:32 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image File photo

The World Food Programme said on Wednesday it had halved emergency food assistance in Syria due to funding shortages, warning that millions remained vulnerable despite signs of stabilisation in parts of the country. The UN agency's biggest donor, the United States, has slashed its foreign aid under President Donald Trump, and other countries have also made or announced cuts in development and humanitarian assistance.

The WFP said in a statement the number of people receiving emergency food aid in Syria fell to 650,000 in May from 1.3 million, while scaling back operations in all 14 Syrian governorates to just seven.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, 7.2 million people in Syria remain acutely food insecure, including 1.6 million facing severe hunger, the WFP said. Many households were already reducing meal portions, eating less nutritious food or skipping meals altogether, it added.

“The reduction in WFP’s assistance is driven solely by funding constraints, not by a decrease in needs,” Marianne Ward, the WFP’s country director in Syria, said in the statement.

The WFP also halted a bread subsidy programme that had supported more than 300 bakeries with fortified wheat flour, helping provide subsidised bread to up to four million people daily in some of Syria’s most vulnerable areas. Syria has faced a deep economic crisis after more than a decade of conflict that devastated infrastructure, displaced millions and battered livelihoods. Although fighting has eased in many parts of the country since the ouster of former President Bashar al-Assad at the end of 2024, aid agencies say humanitarian needs remain severe.

The WFP said it requires $189 million between June and November to sustain and restore assistance inside Syria.

It said funding shortages were also affecting Syrian refugees in neighbouring countries.

In Jordan, the agency halted cash-based food assistance for 135,000 Syrian refugees living in host communities, while maintaining reduced support for around 85,000 refugees in camps. In Egypt, support for 20,000 Syrians has been reduced, while many refugee households in Lebanon remain heavily dependent on aid.

Also Read
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

The lecturer and philosopher king: Chinese President Xi Jinping behind closed doors

Encounters with other world leaders reveal a side of China’s leader that the public rarely sees, and offer clues to how he will approach Donald Trump in Beijing
gold
Quote left Quote right

Consumers will buy lighter-weight jewellery. Volumes might get impacted by 10-15%

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT