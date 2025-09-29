MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Will impose 100% tariff on all movies made outside United States, says Donald Trump

The US President had threatened to impose such levies earlier in May but offered few details, leading to confusion among entertainment industry executives

Reuters Published 29.09.25, 06:56 PM
Donald Trump.

Donald Trump. Reuters picture.

The United States will impose a 100 per cent tariff on all movies made outside the country, U.S. President Donald Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Monday.

"Our movie making business has been stolen from the United States of America, by other Countries, just like stealing 'candy from a baby'," he said on Monday.

Trump had threatened to impose such levies earlier in May but offered few details, leading to confusion among entertainment industry executives.

Shares of Netflix and Warner Bros Discovery were down 1.4 per cent and 0.6 per cent, respectively, in premarket trading.

