Seif al-Islam Gaddafi assassinated at home in Libya, officials launch inquiry

Seif al-Islam el-Gaddafi, a politician and a son of the deposed dictator Col. Muammar el-Gaddafi, was killed on Tuesday in an attack at his home in western Libya, according to his lawyer and a political adviser.

El-Gaddafi, 53, was killed after four men stormed his home near the city of Zintan and disabled the security cameras, the lawyer, Khaled al-Zaydi, told The New York Times. He did not provide additional details about how el-Gaddafi was killed, who might have been responsible and a potential motive.

Abdullah Othman, a political adviser to el-Gaddafi and head of his political team, confirmed the death on Libya Al-Ahrar TV, noting that the circumstances were under investigation and that the authorities were treating the death as an “assassination”.

The Public Prosecution Office in Tripoli, the Libyan capital, and the attorney general announced that an official investigation had begun.

El-Gaddafi was born on June 25, 1972, in Tripoli as the second son of the deposed dictator and his wife Safia Farkash. Information on any survivors was not immediately available.

New York Times News Service