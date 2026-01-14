MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Washington Post reporter’s home searched by FBI amid inquiry into govt secrets

The Washington Post said Natanson had her phone and a Garmin watch seized by agents at her Virginia home

AP, Reuters Published 14.01.26, 08:09 PM
Representational image

Representational image Reuters

FBI agents searched a Washington Post reporter's home on Wednesday as officials said an investigation into possible sharing of government secrets continues, the New York Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The reporter, Hannah Natanson, has covered President Donald Trump's campaign to fire hundreds of thousands of federal workers and shift remaining workers to implementing a pro-administration agenda.

The Washington Post said Natanson had her phone and a Garmin watch seized by agents at her Virginia home.

An FBI affidavit says the search was related to an investigation into a system administrator in Maryland who authorities believe took home classified reports.

Natanson wrote a story in December about her personal experience covering the story titled "I am The Post’s ‘federal government whisperer.’ It’s been brutal." In it, she related the relentless pace of calls and messages she received from former and current federal employees frustrated by the changes.

The Washington Post, FBI and Justice Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Natanson could not immediately be reached for comment.

