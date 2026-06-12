One year of Air India Ahmedabad crash, probe agency says little progress made in analysis of aircraft systems

Aircraft accident probe agency AAIB on Friday reported significant progress in the analysis of aircraft systems, flight recorder data, engine-related components, maintenance and operational records, but said the final investigation report into last year's Ahmedabad plane crash will be released after the completion of all investigative activities, international reviews and consultation processes.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) issued an interim statement on Friday on the progress of the probe into the accident of AI-171 flight in Ahmedabad.

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It also urged all stakeholders, including the media and the public, to refrain from speculation or premature conclusions while the investigation is ongoing.

AAIB did not mention any tentative deadline for the completion of the probe and the release of the final report.

According to the probe agency, the sole purpose of an accident investigation is to enhance aviation safety through the identification of lessons and safety recommendations, and not to apportion blame or liability.

"AAIB remains firmly committed to conducting a thorough, independent, objective and evidence-based investigation. The final report will be released upon completion of all investigative activities and the requisite international review and consultation processes prescribed under ICAO Annex 13," the statement said.

It added that additional technical evaluations and specialist examinations, wherever considered necessary, will continue to be undertaken to ensure that all findings and conclusions are supported by verified evidence and sound scientific analysis.

Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, union minister for civil aviation, said on X, "Today, as we mark one year since the tragic Air India Flight AI-171 accident, we remember with profound sorrow those who lost their lives and extend our heartfelt condolences to their families and loved ones."

"The investigation continues with diligence and professionalism in accordance with established national and international procedures. We remain committed to a thorough and objective determination of the causes of the accident and to further enhancing aviation safety," he further added.