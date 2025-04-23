After downgrading the level of representation in London talks on Wednesday, some experts here do not rule out that the Kremlin and White House may freeze their negotiations on the Ukraine peace deal till Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and western European leaders agree to cede Crimea.

The London meet on Ukraine was downgraded to expert-level after State Secretary Marco Rubio and Steve Witkoff cancelled their visit following which foreign ministers of France and Germany also did not turn up.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to web based “Lenta.ru” news portal, banned in the European Union and Switzerland, the Kremlin could be ready to put the Ukraine issue on the backburner and move ahead on bilateral and West Asian issues, including Iran nuclear talks.

Quoting Kremlin pool reporter Alexander Yumashev, the Lenta.ru portal in its commentary writes, “I assume that all further negotiations will be, if not frozen, then held in a sluggish format. In any case, Zelensky still holds his post”.

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Ukraine crisis is very complicated and cannot be resolved overnight.

He urged not to be carried away by “leaks” of details of the Trump peace plan in the Western media. He said the Kremlin will announce when Trump’s West Asia envoy Steve Witkoff will come to Russia.

“Trump’s new peace plan to resolve the Ukrainian crisis is a harbinger of the US withdrawal from the conflict,” Izvestia daily writes.

It noted that Washington is working on another initiative, which the American leader should soon present regarding the issue of a peacekeeping force to monitor the ceasefire — a “joint commission” with the participation of Russia, Ukraine and a third country that is not a member of NATO as Russia is categorically against the deployment of forces from any NATO country in Ukraine.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.