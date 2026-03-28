Missile from Yemen targets Israel, multiple explosions heard in Syrian capital Damascus

Key Events

Explosions heard in Damascus as Israel intercepts Iranian missiles Explosions were heard in the Syrian capital Damascus and nearby areas as Israeli air defences intercepted Iranian missiles in Syrian airspace, Syrian state television reported early on Saturday.

Five injured in Abu Dhabi after missile intercepted near KEZAD Five people were injured and two fires broke out in Abu Dhabi on Saturday as a result of debris falling from a ballistic missile interception, the emirate's media office said. Abu Dhabi authorities were dealing with the fires in the vicinity of Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi, or KEZAD, part of Abu Dhabi's AD Ports Group economic cities and free zones.

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Trump says economy will take off like rocket ship after Iran war Trump says economy will take off like a rocket ship after Iran war. The President said in his speech at the FII Priority Summit in Miami that economic growth would surge once the war ends, suggesting that the world would benefit from Iran no longer pursuing nuclear weapons or using terrorist proxies. "And I think you're going to see a rocket ship, because we won't have that dark cloud hanging over our head," Trump said. The President played down recent declines in the stock market, saying "It hasn't been that bad" and that he thought oil prices were going to be higher than they are now.

Trump says he believes he's a peacemaker Trump says he really believes he's a peacemaker. The US President made the comment when he was asked what he would like his legacy to be. He responded by saying that "it doesn't sound right for me to say this, but I'd love my legacy to be made as a great peacemaker." He added: "I really believe I'm a peacemaker. It doesn't seem it right now, but I think I'm a peacemaker."