Missile from Yemen targets Israel, multiple explosions heard in Syrian capital Damascus

Explosions heard in Damascus as Israel intercepts Iranian missiles
Explosions were heard in the Syrian capital Damascus and nearby areas as Israeli air defences intercepted Iranian missiles in Syrian airspace, Syrian state television reported early on Saturday.
Five injured in Abu Dhabi after missile intercepted near KEZAD
Five people were injured and two fires broke out in Abu Dhabi on Saturday as a result of debris falling from a ballistic missile interception, the emirate's media office said.
Abu Dhabi authorities were dealing with the fires in the vicinity of Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi, or KEZAD, part of Abu Dhabi's AD Ports Group economic cities and free zones.
Trump says economy will take off like rocket ship after Iran war
Trump says economy will take off like a rocket ship after Iran war.
The President said in his speech at the FII Priority Summit in Miami that economic growth would surge once the war ends, suggesting that the world would benefit from Iran no longer pursuing nuclear weapons or using terrorist proxies.
"And I think you're going to see a rocket ship, because we won't have that dark cloud hanging over our head," Trump said.
The President played down recent declines in the stock market, saying "It hasn't been that bad" and that he thought oil prices were going to be higher than they are now.
Trump says he believes he's a peacemaker
Trump says he really believes he's a peacemaker.
The US President made the comment when he was asked what he would like his legacy to be. He responded by saying that "it doesn't sound right for me to say this, but I'd love my legacy to be made as a great peacemaker."
He added: "I really believe I'm a peacemaker. It doesn't seem it right now, but I think I'm a peacemaker."
Israel says it faces incoming missile from Yemen
Israel's military said Yemen had launched a missile toward Israel early Saturday morning, the first time it had faced fire from that country.
Sirens went off around Beer Sheba and the area near Israel's main nuclear research centre for the third time overnight Friday into Saturday as Iran and Hezbollah continued to fire on Israel overnight.
The Houthis, a rebel group backed by Tehran, have held Yemen's capital, Sanaa, since 2014. They did not immediately acknowledge launching an attack against Israel.
The Houthis so far had stayed out of the war as the rebels have had an uneasy ceasefire for years with Saudi Arabia, which launched a war against the group on behalf of Yemen's exiled government in 2015.
Attacks on vessels during the Israel-Hamas war upended shipping in the Red Sea, through which about USD 1 trillion worth of goods passed each year before the war. The rebels also fired drones at Israel.