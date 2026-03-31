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blog-article-logo Tuesday, 31 March 2026

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US strikes Isfahan with bunker-buster bombs, Israel confirms additional Iran strikes

Iran attacked and set ablaze a fully loaded crude oil tanker off Dubai on Monday, as President Donald Trump warned the US would obliterate Iran's energy plants and oil wells if it does not open the Strait of Hormuz

Our Web Desk, Agencies Published 31.03.26, 10:57 AM

Main Events

The USS Tripoli (LHA-7) amphibious assault ship sails at a location given as the Indian Ocean, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in this handout image released March 30, 2026.

The USS Tripoli (LHA-7) amphibious assault ship sails at a location given as the Indian Ocean, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in this handout image released March 30, 2026.Credit: Reuters

Key Events
Last update 31.03.26 12:06 PM

Israeli military says it completed an additional wave of strikes on targets in Iran

Israeli military says it completed an additional wave of strikes on targets in Iran.

Last update 31.03.26 11:26 AM

Israeli military says four soldiers killed in southern Lebanon

The Israeli military said on Tuesday that four of its personnel were killed and two wounded during combat in southern Lebanon.  

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Last update 31.03.26 10:56 AM

US reportedly strikes Iran’s Isfahan with 2,000-pound bunker-buster bombs; Trump shares video

US reportedly strikes Iran’s Isfahan with 2,000-pound bunker-buster bombs; Trump shares video

Last update 31.03.26 10:54 AM

Four wounded after interception debris causes fire in Dubai

Emergency teams responded early Tuesday to a fire in an abandoned house in Al Badaa, a residential area in Dubai, after debris fell following an air defense interception, injuring four people, the Dubai Media Office said.

In Bahrain, authorities said warning sirens were sounded.

Last update 31.03.26 10:54 AM

Saudi Arabia's defence ministry says it downed 3 ballistic missiles

The ministry said the missiles were launched toward its capital, Riyadh

Last update 31.03.26 10:53 AM

Israel says it is reviewing reports of UN peacekeepers killed in Lebanon

The Israeli army said early Tuesday it is aware of reports regarding two instances in which United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon peacekeepers were killed.

The army said and is reviewing them to determine whether the deaths resulted from Hezbollah activity or Israeli fire, noting that "these incidents occurred in an active combat area."

The statement comes after UNIFIL said three peacekeepers have been killed in southern Lebanon within 24 hours in two separate instances.

An explosion of "unknown origin" on Monday destroyed a vehicle near the village of Bani Hayyan, killing two peacekeepers and wounding two others, including one with severe injuries. Earlier, an Indonesian peacekeeper was killed after a base was hit by a projectile.

Last update 31.03.26 10:53 AM

Drone hits a Kuwaiti oil tanker in Dubai waters, causing a fire, Dubai Media Office says

Authorities are working to control the fire, the Dubai Media Office said. All 24 crew members are safe, and no injuries have been reported, the office said.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre, run by the British military, reported the strike, saying the vessel was 31 nautical miles (57 kilometers) northwest of Dubai.

It said an unknown projectile struck their tanker on the starboard side, causing a fire on the vessel. No environmental impact has been reported, the centre said.

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