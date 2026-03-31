US strikes Isfahan with bunker-buster bombs, Israel confirms additional Iran strikes

Key Events

Israeli military says it completed an additional wave of strikes on targets in Iran Israeli military says it completed an additional wave of strikes on targets in Iran.

Israeli military says four soldiers killed in southern Lebanon The Israeli military said on Tuesday that four of its personnel were killed and two wounded during combat in southern Lebanon.

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US reportedly strikes Iran’s Isfahan with 2,000-pound bunker-buster bombs; Trump shares video US reportedly strikes Iran’s Isfahan with 2,000-pound bunker-buster bombs; Trump shares video BREAKING: President Trump just posted raw video of MASSIVE explosions lighting up the night sky over Isfahan, Iran — believed to be from U.S.-Israeli airstrikes hitting a major ammunition depot with bunker-buster bombs. Huge secondary blasts and fires reported. #Iran #Trump pic.twitter.com/VebGfEyPC7 — News Tiger World News And Entertainment (@NewsTigerWorld) March 31, 2026

Four wounded after interception debris causes fire in Dubai Emergency teams responded early Tuesday to a fire in an abandoned house in Al Badaa, a residential area in Dubai, after debris fell following an air defense interception, injuring four people, the Dubai Media Office said. In Bahrain, authorities said warning sirens were sounded.

Saudi Arabia's defence ministry says it downed 3 ballistic missiles The ministry said the missiles were launched toward its capital, Riyadh

Israel says it is reviewing reports of UN peacekeepers killed in Lebanon The Israeli army said early Tuesday it is aware of reports regarding two instances in which United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon peacekeepers were killed. The army said and is reviewing them to determine whether the deaths resulted from Hezbollah activity or Israeli fire, noting that "these incidents occurred in an active combat area." The statement comes after UNIFIL said three peacekeepers have been killed in southern Lebanon within 24 hours in two separate instances. An explosion of "unknown origin" on Monday destroyed a vehicle near the village of Bani Hayyan, killing two peacekeepers and wounding two others, including one with severe injuries. Earlier, an Indonesian peacekeeper was killed after a base was hit by a projectile.