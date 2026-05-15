Maldives launches high-risk search after five Italian divers die in cave accident

An Italian expert joined police divers and rescue vessels for searches in the Maldives on Friday, a day after five Italian divers were killed in a scuba accident, authorities said.

Italy's Foreign Ministry said the five divers "apparently died while attempting to explore caves at a depth of 50 metres (164 feet)" on Thursday. It said the circumstances of their death remain under investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maldivian authorities said they launched a major rescue operation after the incident on Thursday, deploying boats, aircraft and dive teams to search the area. One diver was found dead in a deep underwater cave, with the body recovered from nearly 60 metres (200 feet) below the surface, the Maldives National Defence Force said in statement.

The remaining four divers were believed to be inside the same cave, and additional teams and specialized equipment were being sent for what officials described as a dangerous, high-risk operation.

The Italian foreign ministry did not provide information on the recovery of bodies. It said an Italian expert was assisting the coast guard and Maldivian vessels in the search operation on Friday.

It said officials planned a dive to evaluate access to an underwater cave in the Vaavu Atoll, where the accident occurred, but rough weather conditions could delay the recovery.

The ministry added that Italy's ambassador to Colombo, which oversees relations with the Maldives, has traveled to the capital Malé to meet with coast guard officials. The Italian Embassy was also in contact with the victims' families and providing assistance.

The group had been on a morning dive near Alimathaa, and was reported missing after failing to surface by midday Thursday, according to initial reports. Conditions were described as unfavorable at the time, with a yellow weather alert in effect.