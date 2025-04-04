United States to freeze Brown University grants, set conditions for Harvard funding

The U.S. government plans to freeze grants to Brown University and separately set conditions that Harvard University must meet - including a mask ban and removal of diversity, equity and inclusion programs - to receive federal money.

The tightening of funding to the universities represents Washington's latest moves to combat what it calls antisemitism on campuses. Human rights advocates and academic experts have condemned the moves as an assault on free speech and academic freedom. Universities have said they aim to combat discrimination on campus.

A U.S. official, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said the administration's action would block $510 million in grants for Brown, making it the latest academic institution targeted by President Donald Trump. Brown said it had not yet been formally notified.

The conditions to Harvard were revealed in a letter seen by Reuters. Harvard confirmed receiving the letter.

Last month, the U.S. Education Department warned 60 universities, including Brown and Harvard, that it could bring enforcement actions against them over antisemitism allegations.

Princeton University said on Tuesday the U.S. government froze several dozen research grants to the school. The Trump administration was reviewing $9 billion in federal contracts and grants awarded to Harvard.

Last month, it canceled $400 million in federal funding for Columbia University, which had been the epicenter of pro-Palestinian campus protests. Columbia agreed to significant changes so that it can negotiate to regain the funding.

Trump has threatened to slash federal funding for universities over pro-Palestinian campus protests against U.S. ally Israel's devastating military assault on Gaza, which has caused a humanitarian crisis in the enclave and followed a deadly October 2023 attack by Islamist group Hamas.

Trump has called the protesters antisemitic, and has labeled them as sympathetic to Hamas militants and as foreign policy threats.

Protesters, including some Jewish groups, say the Trump administration wrongly conflates their criticism of Israel's actions in Gaza and advocacy for Palestinian rights with antisemitism and support for Hamas.

Conditions on Harvard

In a letter on Thursday to Harvard President Dean Garber, officials at the U.S. Education Department, Health Department and the General Services Administration said the school must ban the use of masks, eliminate DEI programs and agree to cooperate with government and law enforcement agencies.

Many pro-Palestinian protesters have worn masks during demonstrations. Protesters say it helps them hide their identity to avoid doxxing and harassment. Some government officials say masks serve as a means of avoiding accountability.

The letter also said Harvard must review and make changes to programs and departments that "fuel antisemitic harassment" and hold students accountable for policy violations.

Harvard, separately, said on Wednesday it placed the Harvard Undergraduate Palestine Solidarity Committee on probation and banned it from hosting public events until July over what it called protest policy violations.

Media outlets reported last week that two of the leaders of Harvard University's Center for Middle Eastern Studies, Director Cemal Kafadar and Associate Director Rosie Bsheer, will be leaving their positions.

In an email to campus leaders on Thursday shared by a Brown University spokesperson, its provost, Frank Doyle, said the university was aware of "troubling rumors emerging about federal action on Brown research grants" but added it had "no information to substantiate any of these rumors."

"We are closely monitoring notifications related to grants, but have nothing more we can share as of now," he added.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have detained some foreign student protesters in recent weeks from different campuses and are working to deport them.

Rights advocates have also raised concerns about Islamophobia and anti-Arab bias during the Israel-Gaza war. The Trump administration has not announced steps in response.

The administration has also targeted schools over other culture war issues and suspended $175 million in funding to the University of Pennsylvania over transgender sports policies.