United States: Minneapolis Catholic school shooter ‘contained’, no longer active threat, say authorities

'I'm praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence,' governor Tim Waltz said on X

AP Published 27.08.25, 08:34 PM

Videograb

Authorities in Minneapolis say school shooter has been 'contained' and is no longer an active threat to community.

A shooting occurred Wednesday during the first week of classes at a Minneapolis Catholic school, the Minnesota governor and authorities said. There was no immediate information on any injuries.

Gov Tim Waltz said on social media that he had been briefed on a shooting at Annunciation Catholic School.

“I'm praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence,” Waltz wrote on X.

A person answering the phone at Annunciation School said students were being evacuated.

The pre-kindergarten through eighth grade school had an all-school Mass scheduled at 8:15 am Wednesday morning, according to its website. Monday was the first day of school.

Minnesota United States
