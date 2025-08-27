United States: Minneapolis Catholic school shooter ‘contained’, no longer active threat, say authorities

Authorities in Minneapolis say school shooter has been 'contained' and is no longer an active threat to community.
A shooting occurred Wednesday during the first week of classes at a Minneapolis Catholic school, the Minnesota governor and authorities said. There was no immediate information on any injuries.
Gov Tim Waltz said on social media that he had been briefed on a shooting at Annunciation Catholic School.
“I'm praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence,” Waltz wrote on X.
A person answering the phone at Annunciation School said students were being evacuated.
The pre-kindergarten through eighth grade school had an all-school Mass scheduled at 8:15 am Wednesday morning, according to its website. Monday was the first day of school.