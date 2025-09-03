US claims 11 killed in narco gang strike; Venezuela denies, says video is AI-generated

The US military has killed 11 people in a strike on a vessel from Venezuela allegedly carrying illegal narcotics, The White House said on Wednesday in a post on X.

The White House posted a grainy black and white "unclassified" video that purportedly shows the open boat on the high seas as it's being taken out in a military strike and then engulfed in flames.

ADVERTISEMENT

"ON VIDEO: U.S. Military Forces conducted a strike against Tren de Aragua Narcoterrorists. The strike occurred while the terrorists were at sea in International waters transporting illegal narcotics, heading to the US. The strike resulted in 11 terrorists killed in action," the post said.

"We just, over the last few minutes, literally shot out a boat, a drug-carrying boat, a lot of drugs in that boat," Donald Trump told reporters at the White House, reported Reuters.

"And there's more where that came from. We have a lot of drugs pouring into our country, coming in for a long time ... These came out of Venezuela."

Trump later on his Truth Social platform said, "The strike resulted in 11 terrorists killed in action. No US Forces were harmed in this strike."

He added that the US military had identified the crew as members of Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, which the US had designated a terrorist group in February.

He repeated allegations that Tren de Aragua is being controlled by Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro. Venezuelan officials have repeatedly said that Tren de Aragua is no longer active in their country after they dismantled it during a prison raid in 2023.

Last month, the United States doubled its reward for information leading to the arrest of Maduro to $50 million, accusing him of links to drug trafficking and criminal groups.

The White House didn't explain how the military determined that those aboard the vessel were Tren de Aragua members.

Trump's singling out of Maduro has raised alarms in Caracas that their government might be the real target.

Venezuela's communications minister, Freddy Nanez, suggested on social media that the video was created with artificial intelligence.

Reuters conducted initial checks on the video, including a review of its visual elements using a manipulation detection tool which did not show evidence of manipulation.

The Pentagon has not released specifics about the attack, including what kind of drugs were on board, the quantity, or how the strike was carried out.

It is unknown whether the vessel was destroyed using a drone or torpedo or perhaps by some other means.

The decision to blow up a suspected drug vessel passing through the Caribbean, instead of seizing the vessel and apprehending its crew, is unusual and evoked memories of the US fight against militant groups like al Qaeda.

"'Being suspected of carrying drugs' doesn't carry a death sentence," Adam Isacson, director for defence oversight at the Washington Office on Latin America said on X.

US defence secretary Pete Hegseth said on Wednesday that military operations against cartels would continue.

"We've got assets in the air, assets in the water, assets on ships, because this is a deadly serious mission for us, and it won't stop with just this strike," Hegseth said on Fox News.

"Anyone else trafficking in those waters who we know is a designated Narco terrorist will face the same fate," Hegseth said.

He declined to provide details on how the operation was carried out, saying they were classified.

The United States has deployed warships in the southern Caribbean in recent weeks with the aim of following through on a pledge by Donald Trump to crack down on drug cartels.

The strike appeared to be the first such military operation in the region.

Seven US warships, along with one nuclear-powered fast attack submarine, are either in the region or expected to be there soon, carrying more than 4,500 sailors and Marines.

While US Coast Guard and Navy ships operate in the Southern Caribbean, the current buildup exceeds the usual deployments in the region.

In the naval force are warships, including USS San Antonio, USS Iwo Jima, and USS Fort Lauderdale. Some can carry aerial assets like helicopters while others can also deploy Tomahawk cruise missiles.

The US military has also been flying P-8 spy planes in the region to gather intelligence, US officials have said. They have been flying over international waters.

Speaking to reporters, state secretary Marco Rubio said: "These particular drugs were probably headed to Trinidad or some other country in the Caribbean."

"Suffice it to say that the president is going to be on offence against drug cartels and drug trafficking in the United States."