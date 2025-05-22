MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 22 May 2025

Undersea 6.1 magnitude earthquake rocks Greek island of Crete, no reported injuries

Quake occurred some 55 kilometres north of the island, according to Geodynamics Institute of Athens at a depth of 37 km beneath the seabed

AP Published 22.05.25, 11:38 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

An undersea 6.1-magnitude earthquake scale struck off the Greek island of Crete early Thursday and was felt across the Aegean Sea, but there were no immediate reports of injuries or significant damage.

The quake occurred some 55 kilometres north of the island, according to the Geodynamics Institute of Athens at a depth of 37 kilometres beneath the seabed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Regional government official Giorgos Tsapakos told state-run television that “there are no reports of injuries or any serious damage” following initial assessments of the affected areas.

The shock was felt extensively across islands throughout the Aegean Sea.

Earthquake and Planning Protection Organisation director Efthymios Lekkas noted that deeper earthquakes typically cause less surface damage.

Greece sits on major fault lines and experiences frequent seismic activity.

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Bangladesh Army chief flags ‘un-elected decision makers’, Yunus aide avoids comment

General Waker-Uz-Zaman was also critical of some of the decisions taken by the unelected interim government, like allowing Elon Musk’s Starlink and the Chittagong-Rakhine corridor connecting Bangladesh to Myanmar
Pawan Khera
Quote left Quote right

Prime Minister Modi has not rejected this claim even once. What does this silence mean?

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT