Donald Trump again threatens India with harsh tariffs over Russian oil purchases

US President Donald Trump again on Tuesday said he would increase the tariff charged on imports from India from the current rate of 25 per cent "very substantially" over the next 24 hours, given India's continued purchases of Russian oil.

"They're fueling the war machine, and if they're going to do that, then I'm not going to be happy," Trump told CNBC in an interview, adding that the main sticking point with India was that its tariffs were too high.

"India has not been a good trading partner, because they do a lot of business with us, but we don't do business with them. So we settled on 25 per cent (tariff), but I think I'm going to raise that very substantially over the next 24 hours, because they're buying Russian oil," he added.

