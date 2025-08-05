MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 05 August 2025

Donald Trump again threatens India with harsh tariffs over Russian oil purchases

They're fueling the war machine, and if they're going to do that, then I'm not going to be happy, the US President told CNBC in an interview

Reuters Published 05.08.25, 06:24 PM
Donald Trump.

Donald Trump. Reuters picture.

US President Donald Trump again on Tuesday said he would increase the tariff charged on imports from India from the current rate of 25 per cent "very substantially" over the next 24 hours, given India's continued purchases of Russian oil.

"They're fueling the war machine, and if they're going to do that, then I'm not going to be happy," Trump told CNBC in an interview, adding that the main sticking point with India was that its tariffs were too high.

ADVERTISEMENT

"India has not been a good trading partner, because they do a lot of business with us, but we don't do business with them. So we settled on 25 per cent (tariff), but I think I'm going to raise that very substantially over the next 24 hours, because they're buying Russian oil," he added.

This is a Breaking News. Keep refreshing the page for more updates

RELATED TOPICS

India-US Trade Deal Donald Trump Tariffs
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Ukraine alleges components from India found in Russian drones targeting civilians

Andriy Yermak, presidential chief of staff, said on Telegram that these drones were involved in attacks along the frontlines and against civilians
Representational image.
Quote left Quote right

We see many statements that are threats to cut trade with Russia as illegal

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT