UK, Germany discuss stronger military footprint in Greenland amid Trump’s Arctic claims

Germany likely to propose joint NATO mission as Trump warns of Russia and China threats

Reuters Published 12.01.26, 12:07 AM
Representational image

A group of European countries, led by Britain and Germany, is discussing plans to boost their military presence in Greenland to show U.S. President Donald Trump that the continent is serious about Arctic security, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday.

Germany will propose setting up a joint NATO mission to protect the Arctic region, the Bloomberg report added, citing people familiar with the plans.

Trump said on Friday that the U.S. needs to own Greenland to prevent Russia or China from occupying it in the future. He has repeatedly said that Russian and Chinese vessels are operating near Greenland, something Nordic countries have rejected.

