Two elderly Sikh men assaulted in UK hate crime; calls grow for action

Two elderly Sikh men were assaulted outside Wolverhampton Railway Station in a racially motivated attack that has sparked outrage in India and the UK.

According to reports, the incident, which took place around 1.45 pm on Friday, was captured on video and widely shared online.

The footage showed the victims lying on the ground as one attacker repeatedly kicked them, while their turbans had come off and were seen lying nearby. A woman recording the attack can be heard shouting, “These two men have just gotten beaten up by these white men. What are you doing!”

According to British Transport Police (BTP), three suspects aged 17, 19, and 25 were arrested at the scene on suspicion of racial assault but were later released on bail pending inquiries.

The victims, both local taxi drivers, were taken to hospital for treatment and discharged shortly.

A Sikh Federation UK statement, cited by The Indian Express, said the men were approached by three white men who demanded to be taken to Oldbury. When one of the drivers explained that bookings must be made through the taxi rank, the group turned abusive before launching the assault.

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal wrote on X: “I strongly condemn the horrific attack on two elderly Sikh men in Wolverhampton, UK, during the course of which one Sikh’s turban was removed forcibly. This racist hate crime targets the Sikh community, which always seeks Sarbat Da Bhala (the well-being of all).”

Badal urged the West Midlands Police and the UK Home Office to act and appealed to external affairs minister Dr. S. Jaishankar to raise the issue with the British government to ensure the safety of the Sikh diaspora.

“I appeal to all Sikh brethren settled abroad to support each other in this hour of need,” he added.

Congress Punjab unit chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said, “Appalled by the brutal attack on an elderly Sikh gentleman in Wolverhampton, England. This hate crime is a disturbing setback for inter-community harmony.”

He too urged Jaishankar to intervene.

The incident has drawn widespread condemnation in the UK. Local MP Sureena Brackenridge called it “deeply concerning” and appealed for calm.

“As a city, Wolverhampton is proud of its community, which is strong, diverse, and resilient. At times like these, it is vital that we come together in calm and unity,” she said, while thanking police for their “swift and serious response.”

BTP reiterated its zero-tolerance stance: “We won’t tolerate this sort of behaviour on the railway network and have launched a full investigation. Three boys were arrested at the scene, and enquiries are ongoing.”

Witnesses have been urged to contact police or make anonymous reports via the hotline.