Friday, 05 December 2025

After FIFA World Cup 2026 draw in DC, Trump to hold trade talks with Mexico and Canada

'We're going to meet with both, and we're getting along very well,' Trump said as he arrived for the draw at the Kennedy Center

Reuters Published 05.12.25, 11:22 PM
Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw.

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw. Reuters

US President Donald Trump said he will meet with the leaders of Mexico and Canada to discuss trade issues on Friday after the leaders gather in Washington for the 2026 World Cup draw.

"We're going to meet with both, and we're getting along very well," Trump said as he arrived for the draw at the Kennedy Center.

Asked by a reporter during a red carpet arrival if they would discuss immigration and trade, Trump said they would.

Trump chatted with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, with both men smiling, in a box at the Kennedy Center as they waited for the event to begin.

The White House has not released details about the meeting or said whether the president would meet the two leaders separately.

The meeting takes place as the United States, Mexico and Canada prepare for the 2026 formal review of the US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement amid rising US tariffs and calls by Washington to renegotiate or possibly withdraw from the pact.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Thursday said she would meet briefly with Trump and Carney during her visit to the United States. It will be her first in-person meeting with Trump since she took office in October last year.

Fifa World Cup 2026 Washington
