Friday, 05 December 2025

Nepal PM Karki meets parties, poll officials and Gen Z representatives to shape 2026 election plan

They mainly discussed issues relating to election preparation, security arrangement and environment for election, according to PM Karki's secretariat

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 05.12.25, 08:37 PM
Nepal Prime Minister Sushila Karki

Nepal Prime Minister Sushila Karki

Nepal PM Sushila Karki on Friday brought together leaders of major political parties, officials from the Election Commission and representatives of the Gen Z community to review preparations for next year’s general election, focusing on security, logistics and the political environment ahead of the March 5 vote.

The meeting, held at the prime minister’s official residence in Baluwatar, aimed to take stock of readiness for the House of Representatives (HoR) election, according to officials in the Prime Minister’s Office. It also reflected growing concern within political circles about ensuring a smooth process and broad political participation.

Besides PM Karki and ministers, the meeting drew acting chief election commissioner Ram Prasad Bhandari, Nepali Congress general secretary Gagan Thapa, CPN-UML general secretary Shankar Pokharel, RSP leader Shishir Khanal, and chiefs of relevant security agencies.

Participants discussed election management, security arrangements and the overall atmosphere needed for a credible vote, according to the prime minister’s secretariat. The inclusion of Gen Z representatives signalled an attempt to fold younger voices into early planning, as Nepal prepares for a crucial national contest.

In September, President Ramchandra Paudel appointed Karki as the new Prime Minister following the Gen Z movement that forced PM Oli to resign from the top executive post.

The president then dissolved the House of Representatives as per the prime minister’s recommendation and announced fresh elections to be held on March 5 next year.

Nepal
