Pak general accuses Imran Khan of orchestrating 'well-planned onslaught' against armed forces

A top Pakistani military spokesperson on Friday escalated the army’s confrontation with jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, saying the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader was driving a “well-planned onslaught” against the armed forces through the media and now posed a “national security” concern. The remarks set the tone for some of the sharpest institutional criticism of Khan since his arrest in August 2023.

Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhary, Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), described Khan as a “narcissistic” and “mentally sick” individual whose political messaging had crossed into security territory. Speaking to reporters, Chaudhary said: “That threat emanates from a delusional mindset of a delusional person who has become captive to his own ego, thinking that his wishes are bigger than those of the state of Pakistan.”

Without naming the 78-year-old former cricket star, he added: “His ego, his wishes, and frustrations have increased to such an extent that he thinks that the world would cease to exist without him.”

Chaudhary said it was unusual for the military’s media wing to speak so directly, but claimed Khan’s attacks required clarity from the institution. “The narrative that person is pushing is no more about politics now but has become a matter of national security,” he said, insisting the army would no longer tolerate such actions.

He added that ISPR’s role now included “removing all ambiguities and doubts” generated by the PTI’s rhetoric, signalling a hardening stance as Khan remains incarcerated in multiple cases.

"We need to understand how this narrative is working, and unfortunately, how it is working in deep collusion with external actors,” he said.

"Their biggest promoter is the Indian media, which picks up their (PTI leaders') tweets and spreads them," he alleged.

The army spokesperson said that “if anyone attacks the armed forces and its leadership for their own ego, delusion or selfishness, we will also fight them firmly. There should be no doubt about it.” On militancy, he said the army was doing its part and carrying on kinetic operations against terrorists. So far in 2025, about 13,217 intelligence-based operations have been done, which means 204 operations per day.

“At least 1,943 terrorists have been killed in these operations, which is the highest number of terrorists killed in a year during the last 10 years,” he said.

He said there would be no talks with terrorists, including Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan and the Balochistan Liberation Army.

"So, the one who attacks their own army and its leadership, is he trying to create space for someone else’s army? What is his design? Why is he trying to do that? “We are clear, and the people of Pakistan are clear that this cannot happen, because they understand, we understand, that you can fool some of the people all the time,” he said.

He also questioned who would actually benefit from the PTI narrative, aiming to harm the army and create differences between the people and the armed forces.