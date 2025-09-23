Turkey plans to buy hundreds of Boeing airliners and Lockheed Martin fighters, Bloomberg News reports

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan plans to buy hundreds of Boeing airliners and Lockheed Martin jets, while seeking over $10 billion in local production deals, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday citing people familiar with the matter.

The deals are subject to approval by U.S. President Donald Trump, the report added.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the report. The White House, Boeing and Lockheed Martin did not immediately respond to a Reuters requests for comment outside regular business hours.

Turkey's Defense Ministry declined to comment to Bloomberg. They could not be immediately reached for comment by Reuters.

The development comes ahead of a scheduled meeting between Donald Trump and Erdogan at the White House on September 25.

Trump expects to conclude trade and military agreements in the meeting, including the large scale purchase of Boeing aircraft, a major F-16 Deal, and a continuation of the F-35 talks with Turkey.

Erdogan confirmed on Monday that Turkey will negotiate the acquisition of F-35 fighter jets during his meeting with the U.S. President.

Turkey angered the Trump administration in 2019 by buying Russian S-400 missile defenses, prompting Washington to cancel a planned F-35 fighter jet sale and remove Ankara from the program's joint production line.

Turkey subsequently agreed on a deal to purchase F-16 jets.